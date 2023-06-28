ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins

West Indies, considered favourites in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, find themselves on the brink of elimination as the Super Six stage gets underway. After disappointing performances and crucial mistakes in the earlier rounds, the West Indies team faces a challenging battle to secure one of the two available spots for the main event in India later this year.

With two available spots, the Super Six stage of the men's ODI World Cup qualifier is underway, featuring Zimbabwe, Netherlands, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman. While Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka seem well-positioned, the West Indies face the possibility of elimination. This would mark the first time the former champions would miss the ODI World Cup, following their absence from the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Head coach Daren Sammy acknowledged the decline of West Indies cricket, attributing their struggles to dropped catches and poor fielding. Their bowling and fielding performances have been below par, allowing opponents to exploit their weaknesses. Additionally, injuries to players like Yannic Cariah and disruptions to the team's balance have posed challenges.

Despite the disappointment of recent defeats against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, West Indies captain Shai Hope is tasked with motivating his team for the Super Six. A loss to Scotland, who had previously defeated them in the 2022 T20 World Cup, would eliminate them from contention.

Hope recognises the pain within the dressing room but remains hopeful, emphasising the importance of uplifting the team for the upcoming matches. He understands the disappointment of fans and urges their continued support, acknowledging the team's commitment to giving their best. They aim to create their own legacy while proudly representing the people of the West Indies.

