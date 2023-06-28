Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins

    West Indies, considered favourites in the ODI World Cup qualifiers, find themselves on the brink of elimination as the Super Six stage gets underway. After disappointing performances and crucial mistakes in the earlier rounds, the West Indies team faces a challenging battle to secure one of the two available spots for the main event in India later this year.

    ODI World Cup 2023: West Indies on the brink of Elimination as Super Six stage begins osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 7:57 PM IST

    With two available spots, the Super Six stage of the men's ODI World Cup qualifier is underway, featuring Zimbabwe, Netherlands, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Scotland, and Oman. While Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka seem well-positioned, the West Indies face the possibility of elimination. This would mark the first time the former champions would miss the ODI World Cup, following their absence from the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

    Head coach Daren Sammy acknowledged the decline of West Indies cricket, attributing their struggles to dropped catches and poor fielding. Their bowling and fielding performances have been below par, allowing opponents to exploit their weaknesses. Additionally, injuries to players like Yannic Cariah and disruptions to the team's balance have posed challenges.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue selected to replace Moeen Ali for second Ashes Test

    Despite the disappointment of recent defeats against Zimbabwe and Netherlands, West Indies captain Shai Hope is tasked with motivating his team for the Super Six. A loss to Scotland, who had previously defeated them in the 2022 T20 World Cup, would eliminate them from contention.

    Hope recognises the pain within the dressing room but remains hopeful, emphasising the importance of uplifting the team for the upcoming matches. He understands the disappointment of fans and urges their continued support, acknowledging the team's commitment to giving their best. They aim to create their own legacy while proudly representing the people of the West Indies.

    Also Read: Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath believes historic series will be 'done and dusted' if Australia win Lord's Test

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 7:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia

    Glenn McGrath: Australian victory at Lord's Test crucial for Ashes retention osf

    Ashes 2023: Glenn McGrath believes historic series will be 'done and dusted' if Australia win Lord's Test

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium prepare for mega event; renovation to cost Rs 20-25 crore snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium prepare for mega event; renovation to cost Rs 20-25 crore

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill will relish India vs Pakistan in batting paradise Ahmedabad - Dinesh Karthik snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill will relish India vs Pakistan in batting paradise Ahmedabad - Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

    Eid ul-Adha Pakistan bars terror outfits from collecting animal hides

    Eid ul-Adha: Pakistan bars terror outfits from collecting animal hides

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral ADC

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

    WATCH 2 men get into a fight in Delhi Metro; video goes viral as they hurl abuses at each other snt

    WATCH: 2 men get into a fight in Delhi Metro; video goes viral as they hurl abuses at each other

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon