    Ashes 2023: England's Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for Lord's Test against Australia

    In the ongoing Ashes series of 2023, a significant change has been made to the England playing XI for the second Test. Josh Tongue has been chosen as the replacement for Moeen Ali and will make his Ashes debut on Wednesday.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Following the injury of all-rounder, Moeen Ali in the Edgbaston Test, Ireland's Josh Tongue has been chosen to take his place in the playing XI for the second Ashes Test against Australia. 

    The first Test saw Australia secure a remarkable two-wicket victory after chasing down a target of 281, on the back of a splendid batting show by skipper Pat Cummins. Ahead of the upcoming Test at Lord's, the ECB confirmed their playing XI, with Tongue getting the nod after impressing with a five-wicket haul on his debut.

    With Tongue's inclusion, England's bowling attack remains stacked with a variety of pacers, including the experienced James Anderson and Stuart Broad, while Joe Root will be the sole spinning option in the team.

    Josh Tongue was preferred over the express pace of Mark Wood for the second Test match, which commences on Wednesday. The selectors also overlooked seamer Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, favouring Tongue instead, who showcased his talent with a remarkable five-wicket haul on his debut against Ireland earlier this month.

    England's playing XI vs Australia for the Lord's Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (WK), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
