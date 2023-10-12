Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma struck five sixes during their ODI World Cup 2023 clash against Afghanistan, taking his tally to 556 maximums across all three formats of the game, three more than the West Indian left-hander, Chris Gayle.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Took a leaf out of 'Universe Boss' Gayle's book, says Rohit Sharma after sixes record snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team's captain, recently broke Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in international cricket. Following this achievement, Rohit acknowledged that he drew inspiration from the renowned 'Universe Boss' in his cricketing journey. During his record-breaking innings of 131 from 81 balls against Afghanistan in their ODI World Cup 2023 clash at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, on Wednesday, Rohit Sharma struck five sixes, taking his tally to 556 maximums across all three formats of the game, three more than the West Indian left-hander, Chris Gayle.

    Remarkably, Rohit reached this milestone in 453 matches, precisely 30 games fewer than Gayle. In a video shared by the BCCI, Rohit expressed his admiration for Chris Gayle, stating, "Universe Boss is Universe Boss. I have taken a leaf out of his book. Over the years, we have seen him, such a six-hitting machine he is wherever he plays. We wear the same jersey (No. 45). I am sure he is happy about it because jersey No. 45 has done it (breaking his record)."

    Rohit also shared insights into his journey as a six-hitter, emphasizing the hard work that has gone into developing this aspect of his game over the years. He reflected on how, when he began playing cricket, he never envisioned hitting so many sixes. He remains unsatisfied and determined to continue improving. Rohit explained, "I am the sort of person who is not satisfied (with what he has been doing), and I want to continue what I am doing. My focus is on that. Yeah, it is a small happy moment for me."

    The Indian captain commended his bowlers for their performance, particularly in limiting Afghanistan to a below-par total on a pitch that favored batsmen. Rohit acknowledged the challenges and importance of adapting to different conditions and opposition.

    He stressed the significance of focusing on the immediate task at hand rather than prematurely contemplating the knockout stages in the World Cup's unique format. Rohit commented, "It is a very different format that we play now, the World Cup -- 9 league games and then the semifinals and final. For us what was important was to look at every game that came our way and not to look too far ahead."

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Recovering Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Recovering Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan team welcomed by Garba dancers in Ahmedabad - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan team welcomed by Garba dancers in Ahmedabad - WATCH

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev's fastest century record osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma surpasses Kapil Dev's fastest century record

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma makes history; First Indian captain to score World Cup century in two decades osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma makes history; First Indian captain to score World Cup century in two decades

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport set to welcome first Chinese ship Zhen Hua; Everything you should know anr

    Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport set to welcome first ship, China's Zhen Hua; What you must know

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today Check specs price bank offers more gcw

    Google Pixel 8 goes on sale today: Check specs, price, bank offers & more

    Jada Pinkett finally talks about 'living' separately from husband Will Smith since 2016 - Know Details vma

    Jada Pinkett finally talks about 'living' separately from husband Will Smith since 2016 - Know Details

    ODI World Cup 2023: Recovering Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Recovering Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash - WATCH

    Explained What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel AJR

    Explained: What is Operation Ajay? India's strategy to bring home stranded citizens in Israel

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon