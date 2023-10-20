Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    Sri Lanka has had a tough tournament so far as things have not gone in their way so far. While the Netherlands are the talking point of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to their recent win against South Africa.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already faced twice in the World Cup Qualifiers this year as Sri Lanka was victorious in both instances. However, the story is different for the ODI World Cup 2023 game on Saturday as things are different for both sides.

    The Netherlands players will be feeling heavenly after their win against South Africa. The Dutch players against all the odds handed a dramatic upset which has seen everyone talking about them. South Africa cricket team was beaten convincingly by the Netherlands team by 38 runs.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback

    Sri Lanka on the other hand has been struggling in all their matches so far in the World Cup. They are the only team without a win in this ODI World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka is in the last position of the points table with three losses in the three games played so far.

    Their batting performance has been nothing short of excellent as it has gelled well with the pitch conditions in India. However, the Sri Lankan bowling lineup has undone the work of the batters as they have consistently conceded more than 300 runs.

    Sri Lanka are also going through an injury crisis after their captain suffered a tournament-ending injury. Even their main bowlers are absent from this ODI World Cup 2023 due to injuries. The Netherlands will be expecting their main man Bas de Leede to contribute with the bat as he has looked off-colour in that department.

    The captain winning the toss will look to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chasing has looked tough at the venue as the bowl is often swinging under the lights making it tough for batters to judge well. 

    Predicted XI: 

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunatne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season RKK

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan AJR

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date rkn

    Vela Movie: Shane Nigam, Sunny Wayne starrer to release on THIS date

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced anr

    UAE: British Airways to resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year; ticket prices announced

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon