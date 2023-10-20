ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

Sri Lanka has had a tough tournament so far as things have not gone in their way so far. While the Netherlands are the talking point of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to their recent win against South Africa.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already faced twice in the World Cup Qualifiers this year as Sri Lanka was victorious in both instances. However, the story is different for the ODI World Cup 2023 game on Saturday as things are different for both sides.

The Netherlands players will be feeling heavenly after their win against South Africa. The Dutch players against all the odds handed a dramatic upset which has seen everyone talking about them. South Africa cricket team was beaten convincingly by the Netherlands team by 38 runs.

Sri Lanka on the other hand has been struggling in all their matches so far in the World Cup. They are the only team without a win in this ODI World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka is in the last position of the points table with three losses in the three games played so far.

Their batting performance has been nothing short of excellent as it has gelled well with the pitch conditions in India. However, the Sri Lankan bowling lineup has undone the work of the batters as they have consistently conceded more than 300 runs.

Sri Lanka are also going through an injury crisis after their captain suffered a tournament-ending injury. Even their main bowlers are absent from this ODI World Cup 2023 due to injuries. The Netherlands will be expecting their main man Bas de Leede to contribute with the bat as he has looked off-colour in that department.

The captain winning the toss will look to bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Chasing has looked tough at the venue as the bowl is often swinging under the lights making it tough for batters to judge well.

Predicted XI:

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (C), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeren.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunatne, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.