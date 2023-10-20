Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Poor fielding costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner, Marsh rip off bowlers

    Australia is playing phenomenal cricket in the middle as they are taking on Pakistan like never before. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have also completed their hundred inside just the 30th over. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rip off Pakistan bowlers, meme fielding makes a comeback avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have pelted Pakistani bowlers like never before in a stunning fashion. The duo gave the brightest start against Pakistan by an opening stand thus taking advantage of the fine pitch of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. 

    The Aussies went through a crackling start after Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. They had a strong power play by scoring 82 runs against Pakistan in 10 overs. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made good use of the field restrictions in the first ten overs.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    The body language of the Pakistan cricket team today has been very concerning as it looks like they have already given up on the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia. Osama Mir made a howler in the middle after he dropped an easy catch off David Warner when the batter was only early into the inning.

    Pakistan's meme fielding has made a comeback as the same thing happened against the same opposition back in the 2019 World Cup. David Warner got another lifeline as Abdullah Shafique dropped the catch when the 36-year-old was batting at 109 runs.

    Haris Rauf was taken to the cleaners in his first over as the Aussies smashed 24 runs off the over. The momentum was clearly on the side of Australia. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made good use of the strong momentum as both scored a century inside the 30th over.

    Mitchell Marsh also became the first player to hit a hundred on his birthday in a World Cup game. Pakistan's Haris Rauf is cusp of breaking many unwanted records thanks to the pelting he is getting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This could be a long day for the Pakistan cricket team.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    cricket Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga osf

    Looking forward to work with Boucher, Pollard & Rohit Sharma, says Mumbai Indians' new bowling coach Malinga

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Jadeja's brilliance eclipsed by Kohli's century says Rohit Sarma

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill highlights India's commitment to chasing excellence in the mega event

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Hardik Pandya set to miss the clash against New Zealand

    Recent Stories

    5 easy steps to search for song on YouTube by whistling or humming gcw

    5 easy steps to search for song on YouTube by whistling or humming

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka eye their first win as Netherlands look to bank on South Africa win

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season RKK

    5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan AJR

    Gujarat man arrested for 'spying', sharing Army details to Pakistan

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival RKK

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon