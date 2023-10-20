ODI World Cup 2023: Poor fielding costs Pakistan as Australia's Warner, Marsh rip off bowlers

Australia is playing phenomenal cricket in the middle as they are taking on Pakistan like never before. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have also completed their hundred inside just the 30th over.

Australian openers Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have pelted Pakistani bowlers like never before in a stunning fashion. The duo gave the brightest start against Pakistan by an opening stand thus taking advantage of the fine pitch of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Aussies went through a crackling start after Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first. They had a strong power play by scoring 82 runs against Pakistan in 10 overs. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh made good use of the field restrictions in the first ten overs.

The body language of the Pakistan cricket team today has been very concerning as it looks like they have already given up on the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia. Osama Mir made a howler in the middle after he dropped an easy catch off David Warner when the batter was only early into the inning.

Pakistan's meme fielding has made a comeback as the same thing happened against the same opposition back in the 2019 World Cup. David Warner got another lifeline as Abdullah Shafique dropped the catch when the 36-year-old was batting at 109 runs.

Haris Rauf was taken to the cleaners in his first over as the Aussies smashed 24 runs off the over. The momentum was clearly on the side of Australia. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner made good use of the strong momentum as both scored a century inside the 30th over.

Mitchell Marsh also became the first player to hit a hundred on his birthday in a World Cup game. Pakistan's Haris Rauf is cusp of breaking many unwanted records thanks to the pelting he is getting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This could be a long day for the Pakistan cricket team.