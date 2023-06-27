Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    Ricky Ponting, Dinesh Karthik, and Nasser Hussain have offered their expert opinions on the matches to watch out for in the highly anticipated ICC World Cup.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    As the anticipation grows for the upcoming ICC World Cup, renowned cricketers Ricky Ponting, Dinesh Karthik, and Nasser Hussain have shared their picks for matches to watch out for in the tournament. Their insights provide fans with an exciting glimpse into the thrilling clashes that lie ahead.

    Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik highlights the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan as one of the most thrilling games of the edition of the ICC World Cup. According to Karthik, this high-stakes encounter is expected to be filled with excitement and intense competition.

    Karthik specifically points out Shubman Gill as a player to keep an eye on during the tournament. Gill, known for his exceptional batting skills and promising talent, has the potential to make a significant impact on the game.

    Ricky Ponting has expressed his excitement for the highly anticipated clash between Australia and New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Ponting, known for his insightful analysis, believes that the match scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on the 28th of October will be a captivating spectacle that cricket fans should not miss.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reveal venue they are looking forward to play in (WATCH)

    The encounter between Australia and New Zealand holds significant significance as both teams have a rich cricketing history and a fierce rivalry on the field. Their matches have often produced thrilling moments and intense competition. Dharamshala, with its breathtaking mountain backdrop, adds an extra layer of charm to this highly anticipated clash.

    Nasir Hussain expresses his belief that the clash between India and England will be one of the most captivating matches in the ICC World Cup. According to Hussain, this encounter promises to be filled with excitement and entertainment.

    With two highly skilled teams facing off, the India vs England match is expected to showcase top-class cricket and intense competition.

    As the countdown to the ICC World Cup begins, fans are filled with high anticipation. The approaching tournament has captured the attention and excitement of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
