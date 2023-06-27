Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reveal venue they are looking forward to play in (WATCH)

    As the excitement builds for the upcoming ICC World Cup, cricket fans are eager to know which venue Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are most excited to play at.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Which venue is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looking forward to play? Indian stars respond osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 1:51 PM IST

    As the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 approaches, cricket fans around the world eagerly await the thrilling clashes that will unfold on the grand stage. Among the players generating tremendous excitement are Indian cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With their exceptional skills and leadership qualities, they have become key figures in the Indian team's success.

    Which venue are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma particularly looking forward to playing in during the upcoming ICC World Cup? Both players enthusiastically responded when posed with this question, expressing their preferences.

    Virat Kohli, recalled the 2011 World Cup victory, mentioned his eagerness to experience the atmosphere of the Mumbai venue once again. 

    “Personally, I am looking forward to playing in Mumbai”

    “I have fond memories of the World Cup Finals obviously in 2011, It will be great to experience the atmosphere again” said Virat Kohli

    Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, being from Mumbai, expressed his personal attachment to the Wankhede Stadium, which holds a special place in his heart.

    “In India it’s about all the venues, not looking at anyone in particular, to be honest, All the venues bring special and special moments, because we have played so much cricket back home”

    "Obviously I am from Mumbai so Wankhade Stadium is something which is close to my heart and I have played a lot of cricket there growing up. So yeah, all the venues to be honest, looking forward to it.” said Rohit Sharma 

    As the countdown to the ODI World Cup 2023 begins, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances at the Wankhade Stadium.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proud moment for India BCCI gears up to host ODI World Cup 2023; celebrates 'incredible honour' snt

    'Proud moment for India': BCCI gears up to host ODI World Cup 2023; celebrates 'incredible honour'

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more

    ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule LIVE Updates: Check fixtures, venues and more

    ODI World Cup 2023 schedule OUT: Ahmedabad to host India vs Pakistan on October 15; complete fixtures here

    cricket Women's Ashes 2023: Australia secure 89-run victory, Gardner's stellar performance leads the way osf

    Women's Ashes 2023: Australia secure 89-run victory, Gardner's stellar performance leads the way

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens likely to host semifinals snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Eden Gardens likely to host semifinals

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay Leo and Prabhas Salaar Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones (MAH)

    Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo and Prabhas’s Salaar: Do they have a connection with Game of Thrones?

    Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    'Our ideology isn't vote bank politics': PM Modi tells BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know ADC

    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Arab youth sees India as stronger ally than the US: New survey

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid on June 28 and 29 this year 2023; Check the dates anr

    Kerala to celebrate Bakrid two days this year; Check the dates

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon