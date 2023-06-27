ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reveal venue they are looking forward to play in (WATCH)

As the excitement builds for the upcoming ICC World Cup, cricket fans are eager to know which venue Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are most excited to play at.

As the highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 approaches, cricket fans around the world eagerly await the thrilling clashes that will unfold on the grand stage. Among the players generating tremendous excitement are Indian cricket superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With their exceptional skills and leadership qualities, they have become key figures in the Indian team's success.

Which venue are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma particularly looking forward to playing in during the upcoming ICC World Cup? Both players enthusiastically responded when posed with this question, expressing their preferences.

Virat Kohli, recalled the 2011 World Cup victory, mentioned his eagerness to experience the atmosphere of the Mumbai venue once again.

“Personally, I am looking forward to playing in Mumbai”

“I have fond memories of the World Cup Finals obviously in 2011, It will be great to experience the atmosphere again” said Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, being from Mumbai, expressed his personal attachment to the Wankhede Stadium, which holds a special place in his heart.

“In India it’s about all the venues, not looking at anyone in particular, to be honest, All the venues bring special and special moments, because we have played so much cricket back home”

"Obviously I am from Mumbai so Wankhade Stadium is something which is close to my heart and I have played a lot of cricket there growing up. So yeah, all the venues to be honest, looking forward to it.” said Rohit Sharma

As the countdown to the ODI World Cup 2023 begins, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's performances at the Wankhade Stadium.

