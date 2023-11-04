Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan off to a phenomenal start to the 401 run chase, Rain interrupts the game

    Pakistan's batting lineup has blossomed today at the batting-friendly surface of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fakhar Zaman has been ruthless against the New Zealand bowlers. However, rain has stopped the play in Bengaluru.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    The run-fest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has seen a slight disturbance as the ODI World Cup 2023 game has temporarily stopped due to rain. Bengaluru weather has remained overcast from the start of the match and a couple of more such interruptions could take place going forward.

    New Zealand thought that they took the game away from the men in green by posting 401 runs in 50 overs. The huge score created a psychological impact for the Pakistani bowlers but not so much for the Pakistani batters. After the New Zealand batting lineup rampage, Pakistan's batting lineup is exerting the same.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan push for semi-final spot, Australia and New Zealand sights clear to qualify

    Today's M Chinnaswamy Stadium surface is the best batting surface so far in the ODI World Cup 2023. Abdullah Shafique was out in the 2nd over for 4 runs thanks to a brilliant catch from Kane Williamson. However, post the wicket, the momentum completely shifted toward Pakistan.

    Fakhar Zaman ran a rampage on the New Zealand bowling attack. First, he took on Trent Boult at the beginning of the power play thus forcing a bowling change. Looking at the runs conceded by fast bowlers in the initial stage itself, Kane Williamson brought spinners. However, there was no respite from the bowling change as well. 

    Fakhar Zaman completed his hundred and is now batting at 106 runs from 69 balls with a strike rate of 153.62. Babar Azam is also batting and playing patiently and giving the maximum strike to Fakhar Zaman. He is at 47 runs from 51 balls. Trent Boult is the most expensive bowler for New Zealand so far in the match.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 5:28 PM IST
