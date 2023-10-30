ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan desperate to revive campaign as South Asian derby takes shape

Pakistan wants to get back into the groove in what seems like a last chance in view of the desperate mathematical scenarios involved for semi-final qualification. The men in green are alive in the tournament but their road ahead looks tough.

The men in green are desperate to get back on track after what seems to be a long tournament for them. Pakistan has suffered four consecutive losses for the first time in World Cup history. However, the Babar Azam-led team could get back on track if they win on Tuesday.

Pakistan was clueless in the last stages of the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against South Africa. They were so near the victory lines yet so far that they eventually lost the game after Keshav Maharaj's heroics. The men in green nearly won the game but Keshav Maharaj pulled it back and the Proteas registered two points.

Pakistan's top order was once again unsuccessful as the lower order has contributed more in the ODI World Cup 2023 so far. Their bowling lineup against South Africa was economical which kept them in the game. While the road to Bangladesh looks even more tougher.

They lost against the Netherlands in what looked like a winnable game on Saturday. Bangladesh bowlers were successful in restricting the Netherlands to 229 runs. But their fragile batting lineup didn't meet the expectations as the South Asian team was all out for 142 runs.

The South Asian derby will have little significance in terms of the points table because both teams are virtually on the cusp of elimination. Tough mathematics suggests Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-final but the possibilities involved are hard to achieve. The Eden Gardens wicket with extra bounce will equally help the bowlers as well as the batters.

Predicted XI

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan©, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed.