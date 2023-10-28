Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands shocks and upsets Bangladesh, beat them by 87 runs

    Bangladesh suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Netherlands despite a good start in the ODI World Cup 2023 match. The Netherlands team is putting on quite a show by overpowering other teams.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands shocks and upsets Bangladesh, beat them by 87 runs avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

    The Netherlands cricket team marked their second win of the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Bangladesh on Saturday. Both the teams put up fine displays with the bowl but in the batting department, the Netherlands overpowered Bangladesh. 

    Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In hindsight, the decision didn't look convincing as it is preferred to chase in Kolkata with the dew in the place in the evening.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    The Dutch got off to a poor start and kept losing wickets in the power play. As usual, their opening pair couldn't add runs worth of double digits. This has become a concerning point for the Netherlands management as this very opening pair was at the peak in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers a couple of months back. 

    Wesley Barresi scored an important 41 runs off 41 balls in the middle which gave respite to the side. Scott Edwards also played a valuable inning worth of 68 runs off 89 balls. Sybrand Engelbrecht added 35 runs from 61 balls. Logan van Beek's 23 runs powered the Netherlands to 229 runs in the last phase.

    Bangladesh was expected to chase the below-par score but their start was frustrating in many ways. It was slow that built up pressure and brought wickets to the doors of the Netherlands team. Liton Das was out for just three runs. Mehidy Hasan scored 35 runs while other batters were out for single-digit runs.

    Mahmudullah scored 20 runs but his inning could only ignite little hope in the Bangladesh fans who flocked to the Eden Gardens stadium. Bangladesh had enough support in the stadium which was not unexpected as well. They were all out for 142 runs in 42.2 overs.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh restricts Netherlands to a lower score, struggle continues for the Dutch

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Keshav Maharaj's heartfelt message on social media after thrilling victory over Pakistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia posts a big total, New Zealand gets perfect start to the chase

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper osf

    Happy Birthday Edwin van der Sar: 7 quotes by the Dutch goalkeeper

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul provides crucial injury update on Hardik Pandya ahead of England clash

    Sunday Delight: 7 simple steps to bake oven-free homemade pizza SHG EAI

    Sunday Delight: 7 simple steps to bake oven-free homemade pizza

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia wins another Trans-Tasman derby, hop on an unstoppable winning run

    Football ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways osf

    ISL 2023-24: Ivan Vukomanovic delighted as Kerala Blasters return to winning ways

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon