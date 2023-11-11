ODI World Cup 2023: Magnificent Marsh powers Australia to eight-wicket win over Bangladesh

Mitchell Marsh, the star all-rounder, showcased his exceptional ability to hit sixes on his way to a magnificent unbeaten score of 177, leading Australia to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday.

Mitchell Marsh showcased his exceptional six-hitting skills by scoring an impressive 177 not out as Australia convincingly defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Pune on Saturday. Australia successfully chased the target of 307 with 32 balls to spare, thanks to Marsh's third ODI century and contributions from David Warner (53) and Steve Smith (63 not out).

The five-time champions are now set to face South Africa in the semifinals scheduled for November 16 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, Bangladesh concluded their campaign with another defeat. They are relying on India defeating the Netherlands on Sunday to secure their 8th position and qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Mitchell Marsh, who returned after the loss of his grandfather, delivered a remarkable innings, smashing 9 sixes and 17 fours in his outstanding knock. He partnered with David Warner and Steve Smith for the second and third wickets, adding 120 off 116 and 175 off 136 deliveries, steering Australia away from the Asian team.

Marsh's innings secured him the second-highest individual score of the World Cup, following Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out. Bangladesh, in their best batting performance of the tournament, posted a competitive 306 for 8, with Towhid Hridoy contributing a 79-ball 74 featuring five fours and two sixes.

Despite an early setback with the dismissal of Travis Head for 10, Marsh and Warner steadied the ship, propelling Australia to 100 for 1 in 15 overs. Marsh, in solid form, took an aggressive approach, while Warner played a supporting role.

Mitchell Marsh demonstrated his batting prowess in the fourth over, smashing three fours off Mahedi Hasan before sending Taskin Ahmed over deep square leg for a six. He continued his aggressive approach by hitting another six off Nasum Ahmed and repeated the same against Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the 12th over, allowing him to reach his fifty in just 37 balls.

Meanwhile, David Warner effectively utilized his pull shot and showcased swift running between the wickets to maintain a steady scoring pace. He targeted Nasum Ahmed in the seventh over, dispatching him across the fence twice. In the 19th over, Warner cut the bowler for another four through the covers, not only bringing up the 100-run partnership with Marsh but also reaching his fifty with a boundary.

In the 23rd over, Mustafizur Rahman made a comeback to dismiss David Warner, although Shanto almost dropped the catch, reminiscent of Herschelle Gibbs' infamous moment from the 1999 edition.

Undeterred by Warner's departure, Mitchell Marsh continued his exceptional performance, dominating the off side with impressive cover drives and off drives to accumulate maximum runs in that area. Marsh achieved his century in the 31st over and proceeded to hit Mehidy for another six over long-on. He then shifted his focus to Mustafizur, smashing him over the sightscreen in the 33rd over and repeating the feat in the 42nd over.

In the following over, Taskin Ahmed faced Marsh's onslaught, getting sent over mid-wicket as Australia rapidly approached the target. Ultimately, Steve Smith sealed the victory by striking the winning runs with a boundary off Mustafizur.

Choosing to bowl first, Josh Hazlewood (0/21) bowled accurately with the new ball. Adam Zampa (2/32) secured two wickets, propelling him to the top of the list for the most wickets in this World Cup, while Sean Abbott (2/61), playing his inaugural game, also claimed two wickets.

Litton Das (36) and Tanzid Hasan (36) provided Bangladesh with a solid start on the excellent batting surface, reaching 76 for no loss at one stage. However, both batsmen failed to capitalize on their promising starts.

Pat Cummins, who initially conceded 10 runs in his first over, faced a tough time against Tanzid in the sixth over, conceding two fours. Litton joined the aggressive play, smashing three boundaries in the eighth over as Tanzid brought up the team fifty with another four off Marsh, achieving the milestone in 49 balls.

Sean Abbott broke the partnership by inducing Tanzid to top-edge a short ball, granting the bowler a caught-and-bowl chance.

Najmul Hossain Shanto (45) showcased good form, hitting two boundaries off Marsh as Bangladesh reached 100 for one in 15.1 overs. However, Adam Zampa dismissed Litton, caught by Marnus Labuschagne at long-on.

Towhid Hridoy contributed with two sixes in a 63-run partnership with Shanto, but Labuschagne's excellent throw led to the run-out of the stand-in skipper.

Mahmudullah (32) played aggressively, smashing three sixes and a four in his 44-run stand with Hridoy, bringing Bangladesh to 200 in the 32nd over.

Mushfiqur Rahim (21) became Zampa's second victim, but Mehidy Hasan Miraz added impetus with four boundaries before Abbott dismissed him.

In the last 10 overs, Bangladesh managed to add only 67 runs, but the total was sufficient to ensure their net run rate remained above Sri Lanka in the race for Championship Trophy qualification.