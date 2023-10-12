ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson reveals team relied a lot on data from other sports to mark ACL recovery

Kane Williamson has revealed about his injury phase and the recovery plan which relied a lot on injuries from other sports. The New Zealand captain will be back in action after 6 months.

The Kiwis have landed themselves a major boost as Kane Williamson has completely recovered from his ACL injury and he is available for selection against Bangladesh on Friday. Kane Williamson suffered an ACL injury in the first match of IPL 2023 against Gujarat Titans.

This was a major setback for the Kiwis as Kane Williamson remains a key player for them in all formats of the game. It was almost certain that the New Zealand captain would miss the ODI World Cup 2023 as ACL injury generally takes around 8 months of recovery in most of the cases.

However, Kane Williamson will be taking the field in just 6 months after his ACL injury. The top-order batsman gave credit to his team who relied a lot on the data of such injuries from other sports. They charted a recovery plan according to the data which has resulted in a rather quick recovery for Kane Williamson.

Kane Williamson said, "A lot of data around it, mainly from other sports that were relied on and different strength numbers and heights and jumping and just heaps and heaps of different bits.

As for my recovery, it's been quite a journey, but largely a good one that's had some really good progress, and you know, I've said a number of times, really excited to be named in the World Cup squad, be sitting here now and really excited at the prospect of tomorrow, which is another big challenge for us."

Kane Williamson's return to action could create a dilemma for the New Zealand management as most of their batters are in good form. Rachin Ravindra who filled in for Kane Williamson has been nothing short of exceptional in this World Cup.