    ODI World Cup 2023: India gets off to a flying start, attacking start crumbles Bangladesh

    The men in blue have had the perfect start into the second inning thanks to Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. The openers of the Indian cricket team put up a stand of 88 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 48 runs.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 7:51 PM IST

    The Indian openers have put up an attacking show so far in the India vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match. The batters have perfectly used the better pitch conditions to their strength and advantage.

    Rohit Sharma has continued his change in the batting style by playing aggressively in the power play. The Indian captain regularly struggled to do good in the power play as aggressive play was not his cup of tea. But in this World Cup, Rohit Sharma has taken a proactive approach to the power play.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa

    He took on the Bangladesh bowlers right, left, and center. Shubman Gill started the game slow but he fixed that by smashing a few boundaries and a six in the last few overs of the power play. The Indian openers put up 88 runs stand.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma was out through playing his favorite pull shot at 48 runs. Hasan Mahmud's constant tactic of short ball worked well as Rohit Sharma freely walked in the trap. Virat Kohli joined Shubman Gill and continued their style of play which Rohit Sharma had left.

    Hasan Mahmud gave Virat Kohli momentum by bowling two back-to-back no-balls. The Indian top-order batsman smashed a four and then a six on the free-hit balls. By all means, it was a fantastic start for King Kohli and he will look to continue and put up a big score. 

    It is just a matter of time before the Indian team chases down the score of 257 runs. Bangladesh did their job well though they could have scored higher on the highway track. But the Indian batting lineup has a different level of quality due to which they are on the cusp of another win.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 7:51 PM IST
