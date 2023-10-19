Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa

    After battling an injury setback, England's cricket star Ben Stokes is on the brink of making a remarkable comeback in their World Cup campaign against South Africa.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Ben Stokes is determined to make his return to the field against South Africa, expressing his eagerness to rejoin England's XI after missing the opening three matches due to a left hip injury. He had come out of retirement for this World Cup, with high hopes, but his injury hindered his participation. His last appearance was on September 13 when he scored an impressive 182, which stood as England's highest individual ODI score, against New Zealand at The Oval.

    England's captain, Jos Buttler, had mentioned that Stokes was "close" to featuring in the game against Afghanistan in Delhi last Sunday. Now, it seems highly likely that Stokes will make his comeback this weekend, as long as he successfully completes the planned training sessions on Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. In a statement to BBC, Stokes voiced his determination to play on Saturday, emphasizing the hard work he has put into his recovery to be available for selection.

    He expressed his readiness and optimism, stating that everything is in order, and he is in a good place physically. Stokes acknowledged that it had been "frustrating" to be sidelined and not actively contributing to the team's performance in the first three games. He rejoins the squad as they face the challenging situation of their semi-final aspirations being at risk due to recent losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan. Stokes emphasized the need to put these setbacks behind them, emphasizing that it's a long tournament with more cricket to be played.

    After a couple of days off in Mumbai and with families joining the players, Stokes highlighted the opportunity to recharge and prepare for the crucial match against South Africa. He is looking forward to the game, recognizing South Africa's strong performance in the tournament and the excitement of playing at the Wankhede, a venue known for its favorable conditions for batsmen. Stokes expressed the hope that this game could be the turning point for England in the World Cup.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 6:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans

    Good news for Bengaluru cricket fans: BMTC to run additional bus service during World Cup match in city vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru cricket fans: BMTC to run additional bus service during World Cup match in city

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul takes a stunning catch to oust Mehidy Hasan Miraz avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul takes a stunning catch to oust Mehidy Hasan Miraz

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh gets off to a steady start, Hardik Pandya injury concern for India

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India dealt a heavy blow as Hardik Pandya suffers ankle injury against Bangladesh

    Recent Stories

    Israel Hamas war Hezbollah reportedly fires rocket at US military base in Syria after Biden departure gcw

    Israel-Hamas war: Hezbollah fires rocket at US military base in Syria after Biden's departure

    India first Regional Rapid Transit System to be named as Namo Bharat gcw

    BREAKING: India's Regional Rapid Transit System trains to be called as 'Namo Bharat'

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans

    Divine power of 'Kantara' takes over Navratri; big and customized Durga Puja in Kolkata vma

    Divine power of 'Kantara' takes over Navratri; big and customized Durga Puja in Kolkata

    Netflix to raise subscription plan prices again Will it increase in India too gcw

    Netflix to raise subscription plan prices again; Will it increase in India too?

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon