    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Homecoming for R Ashwin; a look at veteran spinner’s Chepauk stats

    R Ashwin’s cricketing career will mark a complete circle when he returns to Chennai where it all started for him. Australia and India will be clashing on Sunday and R Ashwin could get the nod to feature.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    R Ashwin will be back on Sunday as he is part of the Indian squad to face Australia in their first ODI World Cup 2023 match. Chepauk Stadium and Chennai as a city have been an important part of R Ashwin’s cricketing journey.

    The star spinner will complete a full circle of sorts in his cricketing career if he gets to play on Sunday where it all began for him. R Ashwin rose to prominence after his breakout performance for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the IPL 2010 edition. It was truly a game-changing season for him, especially with his performances at the spin-friendly Chepauk Stadium.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan goes through a terrible collapse, aids Bangladesh’s victory

    The 37-year-old was picked up in the World Cup 2011 squad as well for his brilliant spin bowling and variations. R Ashwin has produced plenty of magical moments, especially in red-ball cricket but his achievements have not been any less influential in white-ball cricket as well.

    R Ashwin has been highly dominant at the Chennai pitch in red ball cricket. While for the ODI format, R Ashwin has scalped only three wickets in three matches. Surprisingly, R Ashwin has managed to play only three matches in ODI format for India in his home ground. R Ashwin’s best figures in ODI format in Chennai is 3/24 in 8 overs against New Zealand in 2010.

    It is highly likely that R Ashwin could get the nod to feature in India Playing XI for the IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 game on Sunday. The pitch is likely to help the spinners which could open the gates for R Ashwin to cast his influence in the match.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 5:34 PM IST
