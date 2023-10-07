ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan goes through a terrible collapse, aids Bangladesh’s victory

The batting lineup of Afghanistan has bestowed upon themselves a huge loss after a shambolic display on Saturday. From 112/2 to 156/10, the Afghanistan cricket team went through a massive collapse which eased the task for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan got itself to a fine start in the 50-over ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. It was a truly disappointing display from Afghanistan batters as Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan aided Bangladesh’s victory through incredible bowling performance.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and decided to bowl first. Afghanistan had a good 47-run partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Till the 23rd over, Afghanistan was playing with focus however, after the onset of spinners they collapsed.

Bangladesh’s fast bowlers were unable to do anything after a certain point in time. Their run-up became slow and line and length were lost. That is when Shakib Al Hasan decided to enter the frame of bowling. There was a phase where the Afghanistan batters couldn’t score runs and faced many dot balls.

Hashmatullah Shahidi took too long to score runs and rotate the strike which resulted in a set Rahmanullah Gurbaz going for big shots and soon falling. Once, Shakib Al Hasan got his grip, Afghanistan batters started falling like a pack of cards. The Bangladesh team felt there was more help for spinners which is why they introduced Mehidy Hasan from the other end.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan together ensured an Afghanistan collapse from 112/2 to 156/10. The Afghanistan batters especially from the middle order and lower order failed to read the pitch. They could’ve played sensibly against the spinners because spinners had help from the surface.

Their shot selection was also questionable as a defensive approach was lost in the time of a collapse. Afghanistan batters failed to make a mark despite a brilliant start thanks to their top order. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan picked three wickets each on Saturday.