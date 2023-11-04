ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya posts a heartwarming message after getting ruled out of the tournament

Indian star player Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the remainder of the ODI World Cup 2023 after suffering an ankle injury. The Indian all-rounder took to social media to confirm the news and also posted a heartwarming message.

Indian team suffered a major blow after Hardik Pandya has confirmed that he will miss the rest of the tournament. The Indian all-rounder has been an integral member of the 15-man World Cup squad for the men in blue. He posted a heartwarming message on Instagram confirming that he will miss out on the rest of the games.

Hardik Pandya has been nothing short of brilliant for the men in blue especially since his bowling has been on the money. In the crucial World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya picked up two crucial wickets in the beginning phase to set the tone for the Indian cricket team.

Hardik Pandya wrote on Instagram, "Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

The Indian management has chosen to replace Hardik Pandya with Prasidh Krishna. The fast bowler was part of India's plans as he was given a place in the Asia Cup 2023 squad. However, he didn't make the cut in the Indian side for the World Cup. Prasidh Krishna now has given the nod to be part of the Indian side replacing Hardik Pandya.

The men in blue next face South Africa which will probably be the biggest match in the ODI World Cup 2023. If India feels they have to strengthen their batting in the absence of Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur could be the right pick.