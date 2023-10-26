ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya could miss more games due to 'grade 1 ligament tear in ankle'

Hardik Pandya's involvement in the remaining World Cup matches is uncertain due to a suspected Grade 1 ligament tear in his ankle. The Indian team management is revising their strategy and is cautious about hurrying his return to the squad. It's unclear whether he will be available for the upcoming matches, and a decision on his participation will be made next week. The Indian team is being cautious due to Hardik's history of injuries, which has left him feeling disappointed and concerned.

The Indian team management is reevaluating their plan for the remainder of the World Cup following the revelation that Hardik Pandya's participation in all upcoming matches is in doubt. According to sources, Hardik is believed to have sustained a Grade 1 ligament tear in his ankle while attempting to field during the match against Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

"The medical team, led by Nitin Patel, is closely monitoring him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, it appears that the injury is more severe than initially thought. It seems like he has a minor ligament tear, which typically takes at least two weeks to heal. The NCA won't release him until he's fully recovered. The medical team has informed the team management that they are hopeful of getting him back on the field soon," a source from the BCCI informed TOI on Wednesday, adding, "The team is reluctant to bring in a replacement and is prepared to wait for Pandya's recovery."

This development indicates that Hardik is unlikely to be ready for India's upcoming match against England in Lucknow on October 29. The Indian team arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday and is scheduled to begin training on Thursday. His availability for the subsequent matches against Sri Lanka and South Africa in the first week of November is also uncertain. Given Hardik's history of injuries, this situation has left him disheartened and anxious.

"The team is currently in a good position in the tournament. Hardik will most likely remain at the NCA for rehabilitation rather than traveling with the team at this time. The decision on Hardik's participation for the rest of the tournament will be made next week. His return to play will need to be carefully planned. His vulnerability to injuries makes his recovery time longer than many other players with greater muscle mass. If necessary, he is willing to receive injections and participate in the crucial phase of the tournament. Additionally, if Hardik is unable to bowl at full capacity, it may not significantly impact the team's composition," the source stated.

Regarding the upcoming match against England, the Indian team anticipates a spin-friendly pitch in Lucknow. In this scenario, Ravichandran Ashwin could come into the picture, as was the case in the opening game of the campaign against Australia.

It is also worth noting that India used Suryakumar Yadav at No. 6 in the last match against New Zealand on October 22, abandoning the idea of having Shardul Thakur as an effective batter at No. 8. TOI has learned that Mohammed Shami will be a regular part of the playing XI, regardless of the playing surface or the opponent. Ashwin, particularly on turning pitches, could prove valuable with the bat at No. 8, given his ability to play useful innings in challenging situations.

