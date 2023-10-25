Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Glenn Maxwell's historic 40-ball century rewrites ODI World Cup records - (WATCH)

    Australian star Glenn Maxwell achieved a historic milestone in ODI cricket, smashing the fastest-ever century in ODI World Cup history with a breathtaking 40-ball innings against the Netherlands.

    Glenn Maxwell's historic 40-ball century rewrites ODI World Cup records - (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 25, 2023, 9:59 PM IST

    In a stunning display of power-hitting, Australian star Glenn Maxwell rewrote the record books by achieving the fastest century in ODI World Cup history, taking just 40 balls to reach the milestone in a Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands. This remarkable feat surpassed the previous record held by Aiden Markram, who achieved a century in 49 balls during the 2023 edition of the tournament. Maxwell's performance also marked the fourth-fastest century in ODI history, with AB de Villiers holding the record for the fastest century in just 31 balls against the West Indies in 2015. Maxwell's explosive innings, which included nine fours and eight sixes, played a pivotal role in Australia's commanding total of 399 for eight. His phenomenal achievement has etched his name in the annals of cricket history, making it the fastest century in World Cup history.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    "Feels pretty good, I was not feeling well, wasn't expecting much today, cleared my head. The situation when Davey and Greeny got out, had to rein myself in," Maxwell said after his supreme effort.

    "Patty was good as well. Even if they are banging it into the wicket, I feel I have enough time to go after it. And when they are bowling quick, my hands have to be faster. Just generally try to get it over the infield. They were outstanding (Netherlands fielding), they saved certain boundaries in the first 25 overs. It was a rock-hard outfield and they did so well. The ball seems to travel here, hopefully we get through the top order and put pressure on their middle order. Also put run-rate pressure. Nice to have the kid here - it's been a while."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Also Read: Top 10 Fastest Centuries in ODI Cricket

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    Recent Stories

    Football Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah Is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience osf

    Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah is still 'Biologically' a young player, despite growing experience

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, and others raise fashion bar with stylish attires - See Photos

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported AJR

    Goods train derails in Maharashtra's Palghar, no injuries reported

    Even if religion allows Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage AJR

    'Even if religion allows...': Government employees in Assam not entitled to second marriage

    F1 Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss osf

    Bernie Ecclestone turns 93: 7 quotes from former F1 boss

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon