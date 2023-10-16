Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Frustrated Waqar Younis suggests Shaheen Afridi to copy Bumrah for better form

    Shaheen Afridi has let down his team through a poor patch of form in a crucial World Cup tournament. Waqar Younis suggests Afridi to follow Jasprit Bumrah’s footsteps for better from.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 7:21 PM IST

    Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis has expressed his frustration over Shaheen Afridi's struggles in the ODI World Cup 2023. Shaheen Afridi has been a key member of the Pakistan setup for this World Cup, however, his form has been detrimental to his team's hopes.

    Shaheen Afridi returned from a long injury in the Asia Cup 2023 tournament last month. Even then he didn't look good enough to push the hopes of the Pakistan cricket team. As a result of that, the men in green then got a massive defeat at the hands of India.

    Also Read: Dilwalon ki Delhi': Rashid Khan's touching tribute after Afghanistan's win over England in World Cup 2023

    Cut short to the ever-important World Cup fixture between India and Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi again struggled to mark any influence in the game. His pace isn't the same and even the line and length have been imperfect. Rohit Sharma attacked the 23-year-old in the power play. 

    Waqar Younis on Shaheen Afridi said, "I don’t know if there is a problem with his fitness. The missing link in his bowling is discipline and he is over-trying to get wickets. When you do the same thing again and again like Shaheen is bowling to get his yorker going, then batsmen know that and they are ready for it.

    Bumrah is creating pressure and his line is top of the off stump. He bowled so well against Pakistan and created pressure to get wickets." Waqar Younis suggested taking a leaf out of Jasprit Bumrah's book and try to follow his bowling.

    Even Ravi Shastri called out Shaheen Afridi's poor form after the showdown against India on Saturday. The Indian commentator straight out suggested that Shaheen Afridi is not special and requested fans and experts to stop comparing him with Wasim Akram.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 7:21 PM IST
