    'Dilwalon ki Delhi': Rashid Khan's touching tribute after Afghanistan's win over England in World Cup 2023

    Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan thanked the Delhi crowd which came in huge numbers and supported the Afghanistan team on Sunday. They kept the Afghanistan team going and eventually, the greatest upset occurred in this World Cup.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 6:10 PM IST

    Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan was delighted with the support that the Delhi crowd bestowed upon the Afghanistan cricket team on Sunday. A huge crowd gathered to watch the England vs Afghanistan match and the majority of them cheered for Afghanistan. 

    Rashid Khan in a touching tribute took to social media platform X and wrote, "Delhi sach mein dil walon ki hai. A huge thank you to all the fans at the stadium who supported us and kept us going throughout the game. And to all our supporters around the world thank you for your love."

    This came after a fantastic win from the Afghan boys against England causing a huge upset in this ODI World Cup 2023. The Delhi crowd was enthusiastic which kept pushing the Afghanistan team to do well and do their best. Cricket is no less than religion in India and the Delhi crowd proved it on Sunday. 

    Afghanistan came into the game as underdogs as England was touted with an almost guaranteed win against their opposition. However, tables turned in no time on Sunday. Afghanistan looked to be in the game with complete control right from the beginning. There seemed no stage where England looked ahead and Afghanistan was on the back foot.

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave a brilliant start to his team by scoring 80 runs. Afghanistan put up 284 runs. The pitch looked fine to bat but the England batters looked off-color and went back to the dressing room one after the other. They were all out for just 215 runs in 40.3 overs.

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 6:10 PM IST
