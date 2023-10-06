Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bavuma admits 'chokers' tag will stay with South Africa until they win trophy

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has addressed the chokers tag which is applied on South Africa. The lack of silverware will only end this tag believes the batsman. He also expressed confidence in his team before their first showdown on Saturday. 

     

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bavuma admits 'chokers' tag will stay with South Africa until they win trophy avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 7:27 PM IST

    South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has admitted to the chokers tag which is widely used to define the Proteas. South Africa is a party to this tag because despite having a strong team over the years they haven't managed to win a single ICC tournament.

    Temba Bavuma has gone on to agree that the tag will be there for the Proteas no matter what till they win a silverware. The South African captain also expressed confidence in his team ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign which will start on Saturday against Sri Lanka.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son - Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    While addressing the chokers tag, Temba Bavuma said, "I’ve used it a couple of times but you don’t really hear it coming about within the team. I think there are guys who believe that it applies to this team, there are guys who don’t believe that it applies to this team.

    I think the biggest thing, at least for myself, is to accept that it is what it is. As a South African team, we know we’re going to have that chip on our back, or that narrative that we have to get over. And that’s always going to be there until we win a trophy."

    South Africa will be fancying their chances as underdogs in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the journey is not going to be as smooth because the Indian cricket team is the primary favorite team for the silverware. Even the stats suggest that the last three World Cups were won by the home teams.

    But the quality that the Proteas have should at least see them qualify for the semi-finals by finishing in the top four. They have experienced batters who have played a lot of cricket in India, especially in the IPL. South Africa also has quality when it comes to their lethal pace attack

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 7:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son - Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    Sachin Sports and Dhoni Sports How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai snt

    'Sachin Sports' and 'Dhoni Sports': How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the model showed off her hot body RKK

    Mia Khalifa SEXY pictures: 6 times the model showed off her hot body

    In pictures: Urfi Javed goes nude in new photoshoot RKK

    In pictures: Urfi Javed goes nude in new photoshoot

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2023 Redmi 12 to Realme C53 7 Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 10000 gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: 7 Android smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000

    Explanation of India's Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    Exploration of India’s Top 10 Mixer Juicer in 2023

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    Remove child pornography NOW... Modi government tells social media platforms

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon