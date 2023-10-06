ODI World Cup 2023: Bavuma admits 'chokers' tag will stay with South Africa until they win trophy

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has addressed the chokers tag which is applied on South Africa. The lack of silverware will only end this tag believes the batsman. He also expressed confidence in his team before their first showdown on Saturday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has admitted to the chokers tag which is widely used to define the Proteas. South Africa is a party to this tag because despite having a strong team over the years they haven't managed to win a single ICC tournament.

Temba Bavuma has gone on to agree that the tag will be there for the Proteas no matter what till they win a silverware. The South African captain also expressed confidence in his team ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign which will start on Saturday against Sri Lanka.

While addressing the chokers tag, Temba Bavuma said, "I’ve used it a couple of times but you don’t really hear it coming about within the team. I think there are guys who believe that it applies to this team, there are guys who don’t believe that it applies to this team.

I think the biggest thing, at least for myself, is to accept that it is what it is. As a South African team, we know we’re going to have that chip on our back, or that narrative that we have to get over. And that’s always going to be there until we win a trophy."

South Africa will be fancying their chances as underdogs in the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the journey is not going to be as smooth because the Indian cricket team is the primary favorite team for the silverware. Even the stats suggest that the last three World Cups were won by the home teams.

But the quality that the Proteas have should at least see them qualify for the semi-finals by finishing in the top four. They have experienced batters who have played a lot of cricket in India, especially in the IPL. South Africa also has quality when it comes to their lethal pace attack