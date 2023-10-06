Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son - Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match

    Bas de Leede produced a brilliant performance against Pakistan finishing with a figure of 4/62. Father Tim de Leede also did something similar against India in 2003 which marked the first World Cup appearance of the Netherlands team.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Like father, Like son Bas de Leede replicates father Tim de Leede stats in the 1st match
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Bas de Leede put up an excellent performance with the bowl against Pakistan in the first inning of their first World Cup match. He finished with the figures of 4/62 in 9 overs which somewhat replicates father Tim de Leede’s figures in his first World Cup match in India back in 2003.

    Bas de Leede’s performance has brought a full circle in the father-son duo cricketing career. They are only the seventh father-son pair to compete in the World Cup. Tim de Leede was a key member of the Netherlands team in the 2003 World Cup. This was also the first World Cup for the Netherlands cricket team.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming
    Netherlands faced cricket giants India in the first match where Tim de Leede finished with figures of 4/35 in 9.5 overs. He remarkably dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan. Though India won that match comfortably but deservingly Tim de Leede was awarded as man of the match.

    Tim de Leede talking about his cricket journey said, “It was a different era: no contracts, no money, but loads of happiness and joy. We all needed leave from jobs, but we had the time of our lives.” Back in the day, the Netherlands team lacked professional commitments which remains the same in 2023 as well.

    Almost 20 years later, Bas de Leede replicated similar stats in the first World Cup match. He took four wickets dismissing Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Hasan Ali. Bas de Leede helped the Netherlands restrict Pakistan to 286 runs in 49 overs.

    Bas de Leede said, “It’s very special, but I never set out to replicate what my dad did. But it means a lot to me to represent my country at the World Cup. It’s also pretty cool that my dad did the same thing. To be able to listen to stories about his time is amazing.”

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 6:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sachin Sports and Dhoni Sports How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai snt

    'Sachin Sports' and 'Dhoni Sports': How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands cricketers Teja, Vikram and Aryan savour Indian homecoming

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel rebuild inning after Pakistan Top Order flops

    cricket Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan, Advances to final against India osf

    Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan outclasses Pakistan; to face India in men's cricket final

    Recent Stories

    Lifestyle Spiderman-2 to Assassin's Creed Mirage: 11 new games coming in October osf

    Spiderman-2 to Assassin's Creed Mirage: 11 new games coming in October

    5 DIY tips for strong, shiny and smooth hair DPK

    5 DIY tips for strong, shiny and smooth hair

    Sachin Sports and Dhoni Sports How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai snt

    'Sachin Sports' and 'Dhoni Sports': How two Indian cricket icons left a lasting retail legacy in Chennai

    RO Water Purifiers: Quality Solutions at Every Price Point

    RO Water Purifiers: Quality Solutions at Every Price Point

    WATCH Chaos during Russian dancers performance in Jhansi goes viral police resort to lathicharge gcw

    WATCH: Chaos during Russian dancers' performance in Jhansi goes viral; police resort to lathicharge

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon