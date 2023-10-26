ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan returns to Dhaka amid mega event; here's why

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh World Cup team, has made an unconventional move by traveling to Dhaka for specialized training with his mentor, Nazmul Abedeen Faheem, while the rest of the team is in Kolkata preparing for upcoming matches.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of the Bangladesh team at the World Cup, has temporarily relocated to Dhaka to undergo training with his mentor, Nazmul Abedeen Faheem. This decision comes while the rest of the team is in Kolkata preparing for their upcoming matches against the Netherlands on October 28 and Pakistan on October 31.

Shakib's arrival in Dhaka followed Bangladesh's recent 149-run loss to South Africa in Mumbai. He immediately headed to the Shere Bangla National Stadium to engage in a three-hour training session with Abedeen, primarily focusing on taking throwdowns in the nets.

According to Faheem, "He arrived today. We will be training for three days, today, tomorrow, and the day after, and then he will return to Kolkata. We worked on his batting today."

Shakib's performance with the bat during the World Cup has been lackluster, having scored only 56 runs in four innings. However, he has contributed with six wickets. These struggles have coincided with Bangladesh's poor performance, as they currently occupy the bottom spot on the points table after losing four out of their five games.

Faheem added, "Shakib probably feels comfortable working this way. I am not sure what we are going to do next - I will take each session as he wants."

It's worth noting that the Bangladesh team has a roster of coaches traveling with them during the World Cup, including team director Khaled Mahmud, head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe, technical advisor S Sriram, and several others in various roles.

Leaving a World Cup campaign to train with a personal coach in another country is uncommon, but Shakib had previously taken a similar step during the 2019 IPL. On that occasion, he returned to Dhaka to train with prominent local coach Mohammad Salahuddin after being omitted from Sunrisers Hyderabad's XI for four weeks. He chose to focus on preparing for the ODI World Cup in England and Wales, where he had a successful tournament, scoring 606 runs and taking nine wickets.

Shakib is expected to rejoin the team in Kolkata on October 27, just a day before their match against the Netherlands.

Also Read: Dubai being considered for IPL auction by the BCCI