    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh does its job with the bat, Indian batsmen have a challenge ahead

    Bangladesh despite a good start managed to put up an average score on the board but they still did their job thanks to the lower order. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah added crucial runs down the order.

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 6:46 PM IST

    The Bangladesh cricket team has done what it had planned to do against India on Thursday. Their plan was clear while winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Bangladesh's batting lineup wanted to put up a big score and exert pressure on India in the second inning. 

    Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das gave a perfect start to their team by putting up a 93-run partnership for the first wicket. Though the first 5 overs, the duo batted slowly as Bangladesh had only 10 runs on the board with a run rate of 2.

    Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das from over 6 to 14 picked up the speed by scoring at a run rate of 8.88. This was an excellent partnership that laid the roadmap for other upcoming batters. However, the Bangladesh middle order failed to capitalize on the momentum. The Bangla Tigers suffered a batting collapse between over 15-45.

    Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah added crucial runs in the lower order. They scored 38 and 46 runs respectively as Bangladesh posted 256 runs with a loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Indian fielders also put up quality displays on the field.

    KL Rahul took a stunning catch to dismiss Mehidy Hasan. Moreover, Ravindra Jadeja also did well. The Indian fielding coach arrived near the boundary line to appreciate the fielding efforts of the Indian team. Umpire Marais Erasmus also sarcastically asked the fielding coach to provide a medal to Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian players were having fun in the middle which suggests their morale is on the higher side.

