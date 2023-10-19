Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Can Australia derail Pakistan's progress? A look at the clash of Titans

    Australia and Pakistan are set to face each other in a thrilling clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A lot of runs could be expected from both sides as a high-scoring thriller could be on the cards.

    The Aussies are back to their winning ways after they registered their first ODI World Cup 2023 win against Sri Lanka previously. However, their next match against Pakistan could prove more challenging with the men in green in search of a statement win after their defeat against India.

    Pakistan players have been training hard in the nets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their match on Friday. The men in green had an almost perfect start to the ODI World Cup 2023 until they faced India. The Indian cricket team dominated Pakistan across all the departments creating panic among the Pakistan management and fans.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Ben Stokes poised for a comeback in the clash against South Africa

    Australia and Pakistan have also had a history in itself hence the fixture will also be known as the Clash of Titans. Both are strong teams but are looking to get their run in the ICC tournament going. A win will be crucial for Pakistan as well as Australia on Friday.

    Since the Bengaluru pitch will be batting-friendly with short boundaries, Pakistan could bring more batting into the team. Shadab Khan could finally be dropped after a series of off performances. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

    Australia has the necessary batting depth with Travis Head joining the team. The Aussies could look to add Travis Head by dropping Marcus Stoinis. However, that could also weaken their bowling. Overall, the Australia vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match will be thrilling due to the quality of both teams.

    Predicted XI

    Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head/Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 

    Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

