PM Modi congratulates India after win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating Team India's historic triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ODI World Cup. India's dominant seven-wicket win in Ahmedabad marked their eighth victory over Pakistan at the mega event, maintaining their historical dominance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the lead in commending Team India for their historic victory over Pakistan in the World Cup tonight.

"I extend my congratulations to Team India on this remarkable win," expressed PM Modi.

India upheld its dominance over Pakistan in ODI World Cup history by securing a seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. This victory marked India's record-extending eighth triumph over their arch-rivals at this grand event.

The Indian bowling attack played a pivotal role as they dismissed Pakistan for 191 runs following skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first. While Babar Azam (50) and Mohammad Rizwan (49) showed promise, the remaining Pakistani batsmen struggled to make an impact.

In the Indian team's performance, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj each claimed two wickets.

In response, Rohit Sharma's outstanding 86-run innings and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 53 guided India to a triumphant finish.

