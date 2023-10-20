Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia register a statement win, woes deepen for Pakistan

    Australia is back on the winning bandwagon after registering a 62-run win against the Pakistan cricket team on Friday. David Warner was awarded the Man of the Match award for his 163 runs from 124 balls.

    Australia won their second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 after a tremendous performance with the bat on Friday. The start given by David Warner and Mitchell Marsh was the difference maker between both sides in the game. 

    Babar Azam's call to bowl first backfired as the pitch was too good in the first inning and Australia ran away with the game so far that Pakistan found it hard to chase them. Most of the credit goes to David Warner and Mitchell Marsh who were ruthless in their approach.

    Also Read: Australia vs Pakistan: Warner's 'Pushpa' celebration after 5th WC century sets internet on fire (WATCH)

    The Bengaluru crowd witnessed a run fest gala when the duo was on the crease and put up a 259-run stand which is the highest for Australia in the history of ODI cricket. Mitchell Marsh scored 121 runs and was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi.

    David Warner kept going by attacking the Pakistan bowlers on every second ball. He went on to score 163 runs from 124 balls with a strike rate of 131.45. However, the rest of the Australian batters didn't contribute much due to the consecutive fall of wickets.

    Pakistan bowlers made a comeback in the last 10 overs and slowed down the scoring rate of Australia and restricted them to 367 runs with a loss of nine wickets in 50 overs. The men in green were also looking for such a start and they got that thanks to Imam Ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique with a 134-run partnership for the first wicket.

    As soon as Pakistan lost its first wicket in the form of Abdullah Shafique, the floodgates opened. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was out for 18 runs, Saud Shakeel was out for 30 runs. While Iftikhar Ahmed departed after scoring 26 runs. Mohammed Rizwan continued his form by amassing 46 runs. Pakistan was all out for 305 runs and Australia won the match by 62 runs.

