    ODI World Cup 2023: ICC breaks its silence on controversial DRS call in Pakistan vs South Africa clash

    Controversy surrounded an LBW decision in the Pakistan vs. South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match due to a tracking glitch, with the ICC clarifying the issue while the Proteas ultimately secured a one-wicket win.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST

    Amid a furor from fans and experts, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has addressed the controversy surrounding Rassie van der Dussen's LBW decision during the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday. The contentious moment occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's chase of 271 runs, where netizens observed what they deemed an 'erroneous' glitch following van der Dussen's LBW dismissal off Usama Mir's delivery. The South African batter, moving onto the back foot, was struck on the pads by Mir's delivery, leading to on-field umpire Paul Reiffel raising his finger. Van der Dussen promptly opted for the Decision Review System (DRS).

    Initially, the ball-tracking technology suggested that Mir's delivery would have missed the leg stump, but this information was not aired. Subsequently, a different ball tracking emerged, indicating that the ball was clipping the leg stump. This discrepancy in the tracking data triggered confusion, as fans shared screenshots of the DRS anomaly on social media.

    In both instances, the tracking data displayed that the ball was pitching in line, with the impact being 'umpire's call,' yet the final trajectory differed between the two versions. Van der Dussen, taken aback by the turn of events, witnessed the third umpire asking Reiffel to uphold his original decision. Nonetheless, observers swiftly raised questions about the reason behind the technological glitch.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Despite acknowledging the existence of a technology glitch, the ICC clarified that the correct decision had ultimately been arrived at. According to an ICC spokesperson quoted by Wisden, "In today's match between South Africa and Pakistan, an incomplete graphic was erroneously displayed during the LBW review of Rassie van der Dussen. The completed graphic with the right details was ultimately displayed."

    The match concluded with South Africa clinching victory by one wicket, courtesy of Keshav Maharaj's winning boundary.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa holds nerves till the end, breaks hearts and dreams of Pakistan

    ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan adds crucial runs against South Africa after fight from lower-order

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill focuses on short ball techniques ahead of crucial fixture against England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    'Only paternal love...' Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises for alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

    Jio Mami Film Festival: Priyanka Chopra, Aditi Rao, Sonam Kapoor and more dazzle on red carpet - See Photos

    Elon Musk plans to make X a 'full fledged' dating site and digital bank by 2024: Report

    Sunil Shetty shares photo with son-in-law KL Rahul; Athiya Shetty comments with heart emoji [WATCH]

    Explained: How Google going dark over Israel and Gaza helps IDF

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

