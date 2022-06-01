Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni's warm gesture to a differently-abled fan will melt your heart (WATCH)

    MS Dhoni is a man for all causes. He does a big job for charity, while his recent video with a differently-abled fan is pure joy to watch and will melt your heart.

    MS Dhoni warm gesture to differently-abled fan Lavanya will melt your heart WATCH-ayh
    When it comes to MS Dhoni, he is undoubtedly a legend in Indian cricket, whether a skipper or a wicketkeeper-batter. Having bid adieu to international cricket after over a decade-long career, he is into charity and brand endorsements, and he continues to lead former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As a part of his charity work, he recently met and interacted with a differently-abled fan in his hometown of Ranchi. His gesture towards the girl named Lavanya was heartwarming indeed, while the experience left the girl mesmerised, etched in her memories for a lifetime.

    Lavanya shared the pictures and a video of her interaction with Dhoni on her Instagram handle. "Feeling of meeting him is something I can't put in words. He is kind, sweet & soft-spoken. The way he asked me about my name spelling, he shaked my hand & when he said 'RONA NAHI' & wipe my tear, it was a pure bliss for me. He said 'THANK YOU' to me for his sketch & said 'MAIN LE JAUNGA' & the words he spoken to me will be remembered by me forever. He gave me his precious time was something I can't express through words. When I said him, 'AAP BAHUT ACHE HO' his reaction was priceless. 31 MAY, 2022 will be special for me forever," she captioned.

    Dhoni's this gesture of his was also acknowledged by CSK, which wrote on Twitter, along with one of his pictures with her, "King of s who spreads Yellove #EverywhereHeGoes! #Thala". CSK endured a tough IPL 2022, finishing in the ninth spot, partially under his and Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy. Meanwhile, Dhoni has affirmed that he will lead the side in IPL 2023 before calling it a day in front of the home crowd at the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai.

