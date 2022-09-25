Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MS Dhoni's special live announcement ends up being a brand promotion, supporters disappointed

    MS Dhoni might soon be playing his final IPL next year. He stated that he would come up with a special announcement on Sunday, which turned out to be a brand promotion, leaving social media disappointed.

    MS Dhoni special live announcement ends up being a brand promotion, supporters disappointed
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni might be retired from international cricket but continues to entertain the fans by leading former four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He will be leading the side again in IPL 2023, set to be played in India in the old home and away format. It is expected to be his final IPL campaign, as he wishes to bid farewell to the tournament in front of his loyal CSK fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, on Saturday that he would come up with a special live announcement on Sunday. While fans anticipated something unique related to his playing career, they were left disheartened.

    It turned out to be nothing more than a brand promotion for Dhoni in the form of famous cream biscuits, Oreo. Dhoni launched the new version of Oreo, similar to what he had launched in 2011, as India won the ICC World Cup the very year. The latest launch of Oreo was also promoted as the #BringBack2011 campaign.

    ALSO READ: Suresh Raina retires - Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note

    Consequently, fans were disappointed by this announcement of Dhoni, as they expected something serious. While some called it Dhoni's worst ad, some sounded optimistic about India's chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia starting in November, similar to 2011. Also, some advised him not to tarnish his reputation and image by doing such cheap ads for money.

    Dhoni would be hoping for one last hurrah before calling time on his professional cricket career. He would look to hand MI the record-equalling fifth IPL title. As for his captaincy, he passed the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in IPL 2022. However, a string of losses under him and affected gameplay forced Dhoni to reinstate himself as the skipper, which also allegedly led to a sour relationship between the two.

