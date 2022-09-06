Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note

    Veteran all-rounder Suresh Raina sparked a Twitter frenzy when his retirement note had former Indian skipper and CSK legend MS Dhoni's name, with several users speculating if the two's relationship continues to remain strained.

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Suresh Raina, a former Indian batter, announced his retirement from all cricket forms on Tuesday, making him eligible to play in international T20 tournaments. 

    On August 15, 2020, the 35-year-old retired from international cricket, following former captain MS Dhoni. He continued playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021 but was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2022 season.

    Also read: Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

    "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of cricket," Raina tweeted while thanking the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and CSK.

    Raina needed to retire from all forms of cricket to participate in overseas leagues because an active India or domestic player isn't allowed to participate in international competitions. He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa's next T20 tournament, which will feature six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK, and will take place the following year.

    Raina played his last competitive game in October 2021 when he turned up for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. As an India player, Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

    Meanwhile, fans reacted to Raina retiring from all forms of the game, with most users questioning why the veteran all-rounder did not mention former skipper MS Dhoni, in his thank you note on Twitter. Dhoni and Raina shared an extremely close bond both as players of Team India and Chennai Super Kings.

    Dhoni and Raina, dubbed Thalaiva and Chinna Thala, respectively, were CSK veterans but reports of a rift emerged in 2020. However, the all-rounder took to Instagram in 2021 to put all the rumours to bed. In the photo, Raina, who was gearing up for IPL 2021, was checking out the CSK skipper's bat. The dynamic left-hander also described the bond between the two with a lovely caption. Raina wrote, "Not always eye to eye, but always heart to heart! 💛💛 @mahi7781 @chennaiipl."

    Also read: Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more

    However, fans have brought speculations of a possible rift back to the forefront since Raina's retirement note on Twitter did not have Dhoni's name mentioned. Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

    (With inputs from PTI) 

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suresh Raina chinna thala retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more snt

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket: A look at Mr IPL's net worth, cars and more

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career-ayh

    Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket; fans laud his prolific career

    Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket, Jasprit Bumrah across formats - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Hardik Pandya is probably the best all-rounder in the world in T20 cricket' - Ricky Ponting

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL preview: India seeks balanced gameplay in must-win tie against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India seeks balanced gameplay in must-win tie against Sri Lanka

    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep Singh receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Arshdeep receives backing from Punjab leaders for dropped catch troll

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17 AJR

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17

    Odisha Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village - adt

    Odisha: Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Make India No 1' campaign in Haryana on September 7 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on September 7

    Suresh Raina retires from cricket: 5 records held by him in IPL Indian Premier League-ayh

    Suresh Raina retires from cricket: 5 records held by him in IPL

    Netizens celebrate Liz Truss win with Rishi Sunak memes Check out gcw

    Netizens celebrate Liz Truss' win with Rishi Sunak memes; Check out

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon