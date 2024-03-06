Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MS Dhoni clarifies 'New Role' buzz as Chennai Super Kings gear up for IPL 2024 opener

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has addressed the speculation surrounding his "New Season, New Role" post, clarifying that it refers to a "double role" in the upcoming IPL 2024.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 9:04 PM IST

    Days after creating a buzz with his "New Season, New Role" post, MS Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is set for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The defending champions will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 opener, marking Dhoni's return to cricket since the IPL 2023 final.

    Amid speculation about his retirement, Dhoni clarified that he would continue playing for the love and support he receives. After undergoing knee surgery post IPL 2023, Dhoni shared training videos, and his recent Facebook post hinted at a potential coaching role, later revealed as a promotion for IPL. CSK's pre-season training commenced, and the IPL begins on March 22, with CSK facing RCB.

    Notably, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) have unveiled the schedule for the first 21 matches of the tournament and will announce the remaining schedule once the General Elections 2024 schedule is out. In the first phase, Mumbai Indians will be playing two matches at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium, on April 1 and 7 respectively and to add to the excitement of the fans, the tickets for their first two games have been released.

    Also Read: India vs England, 5th Test: Weather woes loom for Dharamsala Test

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 9:13 PM IST
