India vs England, 5th Test: Weather woes loom for Dharamsala Test

In the upcoming Dharamsala Test between India and England, scheduled to commence on March 7, weather concerns loom large, as per a report by The Telegraph. Anticipating chilly conditions in Dharamsala, the report warns of potential disruptions due to rainfall, with the maximum temperature projected to reach around 1 degree Celsius and the minimum plummeting below -4 degrees Celsius. Sleet is also a possibility, adding to the apprehension.

On a different note, India, with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after defeating England in the fourth Test in Ranchi, has ascended to the top of the World Test Championship standings. The latest rankings, issued on Sunday, saw India replacing New Zealand with a robust points percentage of 64.58, while the Kiwis slipped to the second position with a percentage of 60.00. Australia, positioned third, gained momentum after the Wellington Test and is closing in on the leaders, with the chance to surpass New Zealand if they win the upcoming Test at Christchurch. The Dharamsala Test outcome could potentially impact Australia's ascent to the top spot, contingent on England's performance against India.