MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

Virat Kohli had got his avatar in a cartoon character called Super V. Now, MS Dhoni has joined him in getting his avatar. He has launched his graphic novel Atharva.

If you thought former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's superhero cartoon character 'Super V' was ultimate, you are in for a big surprise. Legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has also launched his new avatar in his graphic novel 'Atharva'. However, it is not really a surprise, as it was just a matter of time when a legend of his magnitude got his avatar.

Dhoni announced on Wednesday evening regarding 'Atharva', a graphic novel where he portrays some religious god and mythical fighter. The teaser of the same wash was shared by him on his Facebook account, as his new avatar indeed looked awesome. "Happy to announce my new Avatar…..Atharva. #GraphicNovel #AtharvaTheOrigin," he captioned the teaser.

The novel has been produced by Virzu Studios and Midas Deals Private Limited. It has been authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, with MVM Vel Moham being the project head. Among the producers are Vincent Adailkalaraj and Ashok Manor. The graphic novel will be available on Amazon, with pre-orders now open.

Dhoni has become the second Indian cricketer after Kohli to be portrayed as a character. Kohli's 'Super V' was an animated series that involved the main protagonist Virat, created by Star India. According to Wikipedia, "Super V is the story of Virat. A teenager at the cusp of childhood and adulthood. An impulsive boy is trying to find his identity between his aspirations, his father's expectations and other pressures. What happens when a boy like this becomes a superhero?"

Well, least assured, Atharva will be vastly different from Super V. Also, with the former being a graphic novel, fans will have to read it out rather than enjoy it on the big screen. Nonetheless, the only common element in the two happens to be fighters for justice, while it would be interesting to see who among the two gets the most hits.