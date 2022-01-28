IPL 2022 mega auction: MS Dhoni in Chennai for CSK team discussions; netizens predict outcome

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will be held next month. MS Dhoni has landed in Chennai to discuss CSK's team strategies ahead of the same. Meanwhile, netizens have given their verdicts.

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is likely to begin from March 27, comprising ten teams. Meanwhile, the mega auction will also be held next month. Ahead of the same, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has landed in Chennai to discuss the teams, while pictures of the same have gone viral.

CSK went to its social media handles to share the picture of Dhoni entering a posh hotel in the city, along with a CSK official. The image was captioned, "The 💛 goes 😁, every single time! #ThalaDharisanam #WhistlePodu 🦁". Consequently, fans flooded in with their comments and love for the legendary former Indian skipper.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022: Dhoni, Kohli take pay cuts to extend stay in CSK and RCB; Here's how much they will earn

Ahead of the auction, CSK has made four retentions: Ravindra Jadeja (₹16 crores), MS Dhoni (₹12 crores), Moeen Ali (₹8 crores), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (₹6 crores). Dhoni will continue to lead the side, while it could be his last season in the IPL. However, he has always intended on playing his final match at CSK's home ground, i.e. the MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium.

As of now, it is unclear if the IPL 2022 will be held across the country. Owing to the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) plans to restrict the tournament to one state, which is likely to be Maharashtra. Mumbai and Pune are the preferred cities due to their short travelling distance. If that happens to be the case, Dhoni might have to wait for another season to play his farewell game in Chennai.