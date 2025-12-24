Virat Kohli is on the verge of becoming the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to score 16,000 List A runs. He needs just one run, which he can get in his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh.

India's pioneer batter Virat Kohli is on the cusp of a significant achievement, needing just one more run to become the second Indian batter, after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, to reach 16,000 runs in List A cricket. He's racking up the runs so far: he's scored 15,999 runs in 342 List A matches at an average of 57.34, with 57 centuries and 84 fifties.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Return to Domestic Cricket

Kohli can achieve this feat in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture against Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, where he will make a much-anticipated return to the tournament in the 2025/26 season, marking his comeback to India's premier domestic 50-over competition after nearly 15 years. The Vijay Hazare Trophy will serve as valuable match practice ahead of the New Zealand series, kicking off January 11.

Kohli's Blazing Form

Kohli is heading into the tournament in blazing form, having smashed four fifty-plus scores in his last four ODI appearances - including back-to-back tons against South Africa in the first two ODIs and an unbeaten 65 in the third ODI, which sealed India's 2-1 series win.

Kohli also had a brilliant year in international cricket, scoring 651 runs in 13 innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, including a best of 135, and a strike rate over 96.

Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh: Toss and Team Update

Coming to the Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh match, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Teams: Andhra Playing XI: Srikar Bharat (w), Ashwin Hebbar, Shaik Rasheed, Ricky Bhui, Nitish Kumar Reddy (c), Saurabh Kumar, Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy, K S Narasimha Raju, Tripurana Vijay, Satyanarayana Raju, SDNV Prasad.

Delhi Playing XI: Arpit Rana, Priyansh Arya, Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Simarjeet Singh, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Prince Yadav, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)