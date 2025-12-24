Image Credit : AFP

Abhishek Sharma dominated the charts, finishing as India’s leading T20I run‑scorer in 2025. He played all 21 matches, amassing 859 runs at an average of 42.95 and an exceptional strike rate of 193.46. His year included one century and five fifties. The opener’s standout innings was 135 off 54 balls against England at Wankhede, featuring seven fours and 13 sixes. He also began the year with 79 against England in Kolkata and added 74 against Pakistan in Dubai.

These five batters defined India’s T20I batting story in 2025, combining consistency with match‑winning knocks across formats and conditions.