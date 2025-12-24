- Home
14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 190 off 84 balls for Bihar, becoming the youngest centurion and fastest to 150 in List A cricket, cementing his status as one of India’s brightest young domestic talents.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Etched his Name in History Books of Cricket Records
Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the headlines with his record-breaking outing in Bihar’s opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Wednesday, December 24.
Suryavanshi played an outstanding innings of 190 off 84 balls, consisting of 16 fours and 15 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 226.19, as Bihar posted a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs, surpassing Tamil Nadu’s previous record of 506/2 in a VHT match against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
On that note, let’s take a look at the records shattered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his blistering 190-run innings, which have firmly etched his name into the history books of Indian domestic cricket.
1. Youngest Centurion in List A Cricket
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s first history, which he scripted among the records that kept the internet buzzing, was becoming the youngest centurion in List A cricket at just 14 years old. The young batting sensation shattered the 39-year-old record by Zahoor Elahi, who was 15 years and 209 balls when he recorded a List A century against the Pakistan Railways team in 1986.
Earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in the history of the tournament when he achieved the feat against Maharashtra in his record-breaking, unbeaten knock of 108 off 61 balls, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most prodigious young talents. He is also the youngest centurion in the history of T20 cricket, achieving the feat in just 36 balls during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.
2. Third Fastest Century by an Indian Batter in List A Cricket
Vaibhav Suryavanshi trounced Arunchal Pradesh with his sheer power-hitting and fearless strokeplay. The 14-year-old batting sensation smashed his maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy in just 36 balls, making him the third-fastest Indian batter and overall the joint-fourth fastest to complete the milestone in the history of List A cricket.
Anmolpreet Singh held the record for the fastest Indian batter in a List A match, achieving the feat in 35 balls, before Sakibul Gani shattered it with a 32-ball century in the VHT 2025/26 match against Arunachal. Suryavanshi overtook Shahid Afridi (37 balls) and Rovman Powell (38 balls) in the overall list of fastest List A centuries, etching his name in the history books of records at such a young age.
3. Fastest to 150 in List A Cricket
After scoring a century in just 36 balls, Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not stop there, as he went on to complete his 150-run mark in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, further etching his name in the history books of records. Suryavanshi did not take much time to reach each milestone, bringing up his 150 in just 54 balls, the fastest in the history of List A cricket. His lightning-quick 150 helped Bihar storm past the 200-run mark in just 18 overs.
Suryavanshi shattered former South Africa captain and batting legend AB de Villiers’ record of 64 balls to the 150-run mark in List A cricket, further writing his name into cricketing folklore at just 14 years old. Vaibhav Suryavanshi took just 18 balls from 100 to 150 in a breathtaking display of power and timing, making history with every shot.
4. Fastest Scoring 150+ in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Innings
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has not only achieved the feat of fastest to 150 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy innings, but also recorded the highest strike rate in a 150+ run innings in the tournament’s history, smashing boundaries at an extraordinary pace and leaving Arunchal Pradesh’s bowlers clueless about how to contain his onslaught, as he tore through the bowling attack with one boundary after another.
Suryavanshi batted at an astounding strike rate of 226.19, becoming the first player in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to score 150+ runs at a strike rate of 200 and above in an innings. He surpassed the previous record held by Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesha, who scored 277 off 184 balls at an impressive strike rate of 196.45 in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Arunachal in Bengaluru in 2022.
5. Joint-Fourthh Most Boundaries in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Innings
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has further etched his name by smashing the joint-fourth-most boundaries, with 16 fours and 15 sixes in a Vijay Hazare Trophy. He equalled Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s tally and is behind N Jagadeeshan (40), Prithvi Shaw (36), and Ankit Bawne (32) for the most boundaries in a single Vijay Hazare Trophy innings.
Suryavanshi’s 31-boundary unleashing showcased his incredible power and timing, dominating the bowlers from start to finish and keeping fans glued to every shot. The young batting sensation further stamped his authority with his record-breaking innings, etching his name deeper into the annals of domestic cricket history.
6. Most Runs Through Boundaries in a List A Match
Vaibhav Suryavanshi has further scripted history with his blistering 190-run knock as he smashed 154 runs through boundaries, placing him in the elite list of players with the most runs scored via fours and sixes in a single List A match. Suryavanshi sits fourth on the all-time list behind Rohit Sharma (186), Martin Guptil (162*), and Ishan Kishan (156). Suryavanshi fell just 9 runs short of overtaking Guptill and Kishan to move to the second spot
Suryavanshi’s 154-run blitz through his 31 boundaries highlighted his extraordinary power and consistency, cementing his 190-run blistering knock as one of the most explosive innings to have ever been played in the history of List A cricket, especially with 154 runs coming through boundaries.
7. Highest Individual Score for Bihar in VHT
Vaibhav Suryavanshi recorded the highest individual score for Bihar in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His 190-run knock surpassed the previous record by MD Rahmatullah, who scored an unbeaten 156 off 103 balls against Sikkim in 2018. Suryavanshi was the first Bihar player to go 160-run mark in a VHT innings, and then race past 170 and 180, ultimately finishing with a monumental 190, setting a monumental benchmark in Bihar cricket.
Suryavanshi’s knock further highlighted his prodigious talent and fearlessness, taking on the opposition bowlers with his sheer power-hitting skills while firmly establishing him as one of the brightest young stars in Indian domestic cricket.
8. Misses Out on Fastest List A Double Century
Vaibhav Suryavanshi was just 10 runs short of completing his maiden double century at the senior level in Indian domestic cricket. Since the young batter raked up 190 runs off just 84 balls, he narrowly missed out on breaking the record for the fastest century in the history of List A cricket, a feat that would have further immortalized his extraordinary innings. A couple of deliveries or more, given the way he was striking the ball at an extraordinary pace, could have taken him past the 200-run mark.
New Zealand cricketer Chad Bowes holds the record for the fastest double century in List A cricket, achieving the feat in just 103 balls for Canterbury against Otago last year. Vaibhav Suryavanshi had the opportunity to become the first batter to score a double century in 100 balls, considering the astonishing speed at which he was batting, but he fell just short, finishing at 190.
