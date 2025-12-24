Image Credit : X/@inr4477

Indian batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi grabbed the headlines with his record-breaking outing in Bihar’s opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26 against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi on Wednesday, December 24.

Suryavanshi played an outstanding innings of 190 off 84 balls, consisting of 16 fours and 15 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 226.19, as Bihar posted a record total of 574/6 in 50 overs, surpassing Tamil Nadu’s previous record of 506/2 in a VHT match against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.

On that note, let’s take a look at the records shattered by Vaibhav Suryavanshi in his blistering 190-run innings, which have firmly etched his name into the history books of Indian domestic cricket.