    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    Virat Kohli plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has been retained for IPL 2022 for ₹15 crore. He has been playing for RCB since IPL 2008 when he was roped in for $50,000, and here's how he had reacted back then.

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
    Virat Kohli remains one of the most delicate batters globally, besides being a top one in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has been retained for IPL 2022 for ₹15 crore. In IPL 2008, he was roped in for a whopping $50,000, as he says that he was left astonished for the bid amount he received.

    Unlike the scenario right now, the U-19 players did not participate in the auction and were picked up through Drafts. The earlier policy defined that each franchise can pick up a couple of U-19 cricketers via the Draft with a salary cap. Kohli was coming off an acceptable U-19 performance, leading his side to glory during the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 Mega Auction - Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer among notable few to feature in marquee set

    "We were all in Malaysia for the U-19 World Cup. I remember the day when the drafts were happening. The U19 dynamic was a little different. That was the only time where I saw a restriction on how much you can be picked for if you haven't played for India," Kohli told RCB in a podcast.

    "So that for us, I remember even that moment for us was so amazing. Because of the amount that we got picked for when they announced it, we couldn't believe it because it was crazy," added Kohli. He even admitted that even Delhi Capitals (DC) was interested in him since he is a Delhite. But, it ended up bagging Pradeep Sangwa to strengthen its bowling attack, leaving Kohli for RCB.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Since being signed in by RCB, Kohli has never played for any other side in the IPL. However, he has never managed to lay his hands on the coveted trophy yet. Nonetheless, he continues to make a marked impact as a batter, having scripted countless records in the tournament, with some of them being unbreakable.

