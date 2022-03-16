Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans

    Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina is reportedly teaming up with ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to commentate in Hindi for the official broadcasters of IPL 2022.

    Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 16, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Mr IPL and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina is reportedly set to make his commentary debut in this year's Indian Premier League, sparking mixed emotions among fans. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the legendary all-rounder will team up with former Team India coach Ravi Shastri to commentate in Hindi for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the T20 league.

    Suresh Raina went unsold during the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, none of the franchises asked for Mr IPL's name to be included in the accelerated process, leaving fans of Raina heartbroken. 

    Also read: The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' by the Yellow Army, Raina has scored 5,528 runs in the IPL, including one century and 39 half-centuries. A 4-time IPL winner, Raina enjoyed much success during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, where he contributed as the team's vice-captain under MS Dhoni.

    The 35-year-old also captained Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017. They had made it to the 2nd round in 2016. Raina hasn't retired from professional cricket and can still join any franchise as a replacement player.

    Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    The news of Suresh Raina joining the commentary team after being unsold in the mega auction has sparked a meme fest among fans on Twitter. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    As for Ravi Shastri, the veteran sports presenter will return to the commentary box after five years. He re-joined Team India's backroom staff as head coach in July 2017 and has been away from commentary since then. His stint as the head coach ended in November 2021, after the T20 World Cup 2022.

    The 15th edition of the showpiece event will be played from March 26 to May 29. The league phase of the tournament will be played across different centres in Maharashtra.

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    icc women's world cup Fans hail India Jhulan Goswami after bowler takes 250 ODI wickets snt

    'What a player!': Fans hail India's Jhulan Goswami for incredible milestone

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson named as Delhi Capitals' assistant coach says excited to learn from Ricky Ponting snt

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson joins Delhi Capitals' camp; says excited to learn from Ponting

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question watch snt

    Will Jofra Archer play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022? Pacer answers question (WATCH)

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times cricketer Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri snt

    The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

    IND vs SL Bengaluru Test From IPL teams to cricket pundits wishes pour in as India bags 15th consecutive home series win snt

    From IPL teams to cricket pundits - wishes pour in as India bags 15th consecutive home series win

    Recent Stories

    Yami Gautam on The Kashmir Files Majority of India still unaware of atrocities drb

    Yami Gautam on 'The Kashmir Files': Majority of India still unaware of atrocities

    Young and old minds Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt and Facebook DNM

    ‘Young and old minds...’: Sonia Gandhi hits out at govt, and Facebook

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

    Holi 2022 Watch these upcoming movies and web series this weekend drb

    Holi 2022: Watch these upcoming movies and web series this weekend

    icc women's world cup Fans hail India Jhulan Goswami after bowler takes 250 ODI wickets snt

    'What a player!': Fans hail India's Jhulan Goswami for incredible milestone

    Recent Videos

    football ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth snt

    ISL 2021-22: Great achievement for Kerala Blasters, says coach Vukomanovic after sealing final berth

    Video Icon
    Ukraine Russia crisis Canadian activist speaks to Asianet News in Poland

    Exclusive: 'World should unite and put some common-sense into Russians'

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala Blasters pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 2nd leg: Rock-solid Kerala pip Jamshedpur 2-1 over two legs to book final date

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with embassy officials, community organisations involved in Ukraine evacuation

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams-ycb

    Karnataka hijab verdict: Yadagiri PU college girls boycott exams

    Video Icon