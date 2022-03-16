Mr IPL Suresh Raina's likely commentary debut this season sparks excitement among fans

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina is reportedly teaming up with ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to commentate in Hindi for the official broadcasters of IPL 2022.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the legendary all-rounder will team up with former Team India coach Ravi Shastri to commentate in Hindi for Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the T20 league.

Suresh Raina went unsold during the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month in Bengaluru. Surprisingly, none of the franchises asked for Mr IPL's name to be included in the accelerated process, leaving fans of Raina heartbroken.

Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' by the Yellow Army, Raina has scored 5,528 runs in the IPL, including one century and 39 half-centuries. A 4-time IPL winner, Raina enjoyed much success during his stint with Chennai Super Kings, where he contributed as the team's vice-captain under MS Dhoni.

The 35-year-old also captained Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 and 2017. They had made it to the 2nd round in 2016. Raina hasn't retired from professional cricket and can still join any franchise as a replacement player.

As for Ravi Shastri, the veteran sports presenter will return to the commentary box after five years. He re-joined Team India's backroom staff as head coach in July 2017 and has been away from commentary since then. His stint as the head coach ended in November 2021, after the T20 World Cup 2022.

The 15th edition of the showpiece event will be played from March 26 to May 29. The league phase of the tournament will be played across different centres in Maharashtra.