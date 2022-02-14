  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK pays tribute to Suresh Raina as 'Chinna Thala' goes unsold

    Former Chennai Super Kings star Suresh Raina remained unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves among fans.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction marked the end of an era for veteran Indian all-rounder and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina who went unsold during the two-day event. Popularly called Mr IPL, Raina went unsold on Day 1 of the proceedings, and his name was announced on Day 2 as none of the IPL franchises shortlisted him for the accelerated process. His base price was Rs 2 crore, and it was the first time since 2008 the exceptional cricketer made it to the auction pool of the showpiece event.

    Also read: IPL 2022: Look at the complete squad of all 10 franchises post mega auction

    One of IPL's highest run-getters, Suresh Raina, has to his credit the record of being the most capped player before the 2020 season. Following the heartbreaking news, the Chennai-based franchise took to Twitter to pay tribute to their former vice-captain. The Yellow Army thanked their 'Chinna Thala' for all the memories in a heartfelt message. "Super Thanks for all the Yellove memories, Chinna Thala! #SuperkingForever," the four-time champions' post read.

    The Chennai-based franchise picked Raina in the first-ever IPL auction, and since then, he has become one of the faces of the CSK. The news of the Indian cricketer being unsold also left several cricket pundits and fans shell shocked.

    Raina played for any other IPL franchise in 2016 and 2017 when CSK got banned. The all-rounder represented and captained the Gujarat Lions for two seasons and came back to Chennai Super Kings in 2018 when he got retained by the franchise alongside MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

    Raina, one of the most successful batters in the history of the IPL, is on number four in the list of leading run-scorers in the league, behind Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rohit Sharma. The star cricketer has played 205 IPL games and has scored 5528 runs in those games at an average of 32.52. Raina, who has 4687 runs for CSK, is still their highest run-scorer in IPL. As captain, Raina led them to 2 wins in 6 matches.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 9:36 AM IST
