The Kashmir Files: 10 times Suresh Raina expressed pride in being a Kashmiri

The former Indian all-rounder had recently shared a video from 'The Kashmir Files' screening where a woman broke down after watching the movie and expressed gratitude to director Vivek Agnihotri.

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990, has garnered love from the audience for its hard-hitting and brilliant narrative.

While the movie continues to dominate the box office, legendary Indian cricketer Suresh Raina urged people to watch The Kashmir Files and raise their voice for the Right To Justice.

The ex-cricketer shared a video from the film's screening where a woman broke down after watching the film and expressed gratitude to director Vivek Agnihotri.

In the clip, she tried to touch Vivek's feet and said, "No one else could have done it except you. Seeing you, I just felt like touching your feet. You have (portrayed) our pain, our hearts…what that woman did (referring to a role in the movie), we all saw it. I thought something would happen to me. You are Bhagwan for us."

The woman then hugged Darshan Kumar, who essayed the character of a Kashmiri Pandit, and told, "May your life be immensely successful, I bless you, son. My little chacha was killed like that."

Sharing the video, Suresh Raina tweeted, "Presenting #TheKashmirFiles It's your film now. If the film touches your heart, I'd request you to raise your voice for the #RightToJustice and heal the victims of Kashmir Genocide. @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @AdityaRajKaul."

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar is a Kashmiri Pandit and belongs to 'Rainawari' in Jammu and Kashmir. His father left the village after the Kashmir Genocide and subsequent exodus in the 1990s. The family settled down in the Muradnagar town, Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.

Here's a look at ten times Suresh Raina took to Twitter to express his love for Kashmir and pride in being a Kashmiri.