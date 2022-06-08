Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mithali Raj announces retirement from international cricket; wishes flood in

    Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket. She is the former captain of Team India and is the highest run-scorer in ODIs and T20Is in Indian women's cricket.

    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 2:28 PM IST

    Legendary Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from international cricket. She has brought her illustrious career to an end that has spanned over a couple of decades. She holds numerous records in the sport, as she also happens to be the highest run-scorer in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) across Indian women's cricket. Besides India, she also played domestic cricket for Andhra, Air India, Railways, while in the Women's T20 Challenge, she represented the Supernovas and the Velocity. In the meantime, fans flooded in with wishes following curtains to her glorious career.

    Taking to her social media, Mithali sent out a statement that read, "I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique, and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life."

    "Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket. Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour," added Mithali.

    "I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players, and the future of Indian Cricket is bright. I'd like to thank the BCCI & Shri Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team," Mithali continued.

    "It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well. This journey may have ended, but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over. Special mention to all my fans, thank you for all your love & support," concluded Mithali.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2022, 2:54 PM IST
