    ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali notches another world record with 50 against South Africa

    India is taking on South Africa in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Mithali Raj has scored a half-century, leading to another world record from her.

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj notches another world record with 50 against South Africa-ayh
    Christchurch, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

    In the final league stage match of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup, India is up against South Africa. Being played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, India has posted a competitive total of 274/7. Meanwhile, skipper Mithali Raj scored a half-century, which led to her adding another world record to her name.

    Mithali scored 68 and was the second-highest scorer in the innings after opener Smriti Mandhana (71). As a result of her knock, the former has now become the woman to score the most 50-plus scored in the tournament to date. Also, she is the oldest Indian woman to score a half-century in the competition, besides also being the youngest Indian woman to do so.

    As for the match, India won the toss and opted to bat, with four of the women playing commendable knocks to steer the side to a defendable total. Besides Mithali and Mandhana, Opener Shafali Verma (53) and Harmanpreet Kaur (48) were also impressive, while for SA, Shabnim Ismail and Masabata Klaas claimed a couple each. In reply, the Proteas are going steadily, currently around 140, after losing a couple of wickets by the 17th over.
    Brief scores: IND 274/4 (Mandhana- 71, Mithali- 58, Verma- 53; Klaas- 2/38) vs SA.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
