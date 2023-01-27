Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mahi in the house': Dhoni fans go berserk as former skipper enjoys India vs NZ T20I in Ranchi - WATCH

    Former skipper MS Dhoni visited the Indian dressing room earlier and interacted with players ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday.

    Mahi in the house Dhoni fans go berserk as former skipper enjoys India vs NZ T20I in Ranchi watch snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 8:53 PM IST

    It's been over two years since Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket, but the former Indian skipper still gets the loudest cheer on a cricketing field. 

    Fans of the 2011 World Cup-winner captain was present at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi to witness India's first T20I against New Zealand. After a clean sweep of the ODI series against the Kiwis, India will hope to continue their good form in the shortest format.

    Ahead of Friday's game, Dhoni visited the India dressing room and interacted with the players. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon, who hails from the city, first interacted with T20 skipper Hardik Pandya and then gave tips to young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Thursday.

    In a short video posted by the BCCI on Thursday, titled, "Look who came visiting at training today in Ranchi - the great @msdhoni", the former captain is also seen interacting with opener Shubman Gill, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as well as the support staff.

    "Mahi in the house," said one fan on Twitter as the user shared a video of Dhoni waving to his fans during India vs New Zealand T20I clash in Ranchi.

    Another fan noted, "Captain Cool is here in Ranchi," while another supporter stated, "Not playing, still commanding the loudest cheers from the crowd, he towers above the rest as a true LEGEND in the world of Cricket."

    A fourth Dhoni fan added, "Biggest superstar of cricket."

    Here's a look at how fans reacted to Dhoni's presence at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi:

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 8:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ranchi/1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw made to wait for international return as India opts to field against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Prithvi Shaw made to wait for international return as India opts to field

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ranchi/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    ICC U-19 Women T20 World Cup 2023: India demolishes New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter final; fans triumphant-ayh

    ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India demolishes New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter final; fans triumphant

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel snt

    Fans shower love and wishes as cricketer Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India training?-ayh

    What did MS Dhoni say to Hardik Pandya upon meeting in Ranchi during Team India's training?

    Recent Stories

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish gets bail, walks out of jail AJR

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish gets bail, walks out of jail

    From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    From the IAF Vault: Why Miranshah will remain special for IAF

    Adani Group stocks continue to decline; tank 20 pc of Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green AJR

    Adani Group stocks continue to decline; tank 20 pc of Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green

    Shakira next song attacking ex-boyfriend Pique to be released on very special date; details here snt

    Shakira's next song attacking ex-boyfriend Pique to be released on very special date; details here

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals LIVE Round-up: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; Belgium, Netherlands, social media stunned-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals LIVE: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; social media stunned

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon