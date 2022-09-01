Legends League Cricket 2022: Sehwag, Gambhir to captain Gujarat Giants, India Capitals

The Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played from September 16. Meanwhile, the captains of Gujarat Giants and India Capitals have been announced, as Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will be leading the sides, respectively.

The Legends League Cricket is getting set for another exciting season ahead, as it will be the second season of the unique Twenty20 (T20) cricket league. The tournament will be played from September 16 and run until October 8. Meanwhile, the skippers for a couple of sides were announced on Thursday. While former Indian opener Virender Sehwag would lead Gujarat Giants, the Indian Capitals would be captained by his former opening partner Gautam Gambhir. The competition will be held in India as a four-team franchise model, involving 16 games. It would also host a particular Independence Day match between India Maharajas and World Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Sehwag, who was appointed the skipper of the Giants, said, "I am excited to get back to the Cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have always believed in playing fearless cricket and will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team."

In the meantime, on his leadership role with the Capitals, Gambhir noted, "I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team. I wish Legends League Cricket the best and look forward to the upcoming action."

Besides Kolkata, matches would also be held in Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. The venues for the playoffs and the final are yet to be announced.