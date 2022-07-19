KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)

Indian wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul suffered a groin injury as he underwent surgery in Munich. While he is back in India, he has begun rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in his hometown of Bengaluru. On Tuesday, while he practised his batting at the NCA, he faced deliveries from some local bowlers. However, a notable bowler bowled at him, who was none other than the legendary Indian woman pacer Jhulan Goswami. The same video has gone viral on social media while he is preparing and racing against time to be fit for the West Indies tour, where he has been selected for the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

As for Rahul's preparations, fans were amused to see the 30-year-old Karnataka player batting against Jhulan. One of the fans wrote on Twitter, "It feels so great to see Jhulan Goswami. That's the big thing, she hasn't been anywhere after (50-over) World Cup (in New Zealand), and we all have waited to see her. Jhulan Goswami in nets, and may we see her on field again."

ALSO READ: KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to marry in February 2023? Here's what the latest reports say

One of the other fans also noted, "My heart goes gaga over this video!" While Rahul will not be playing the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) that precede the T20Is, his availability for the shortest format during the tour is subject to his fitness. Along with him, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been selected for the T20Is and will be subject to fitness for his availability.

Rahul has been unavailable for Team India since IPL 2022, suffering the injury during the home T20Is against South Africa. As a result, he missed out on the recently-concluded tour of England, which included all-format games.