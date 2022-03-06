Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Journalist to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation

    A journalist allegedly threatened Wriddhiman Saha for not agreeing on an interview. While he has given the journalist's details to the BCCI, he has decided to sue him with a defamation notice.

    Journalist Boria Majumdar to sue Wriddhiman Saha for defamation-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha was in the news a couple of weeks back when he had alleged that a journalist had threatened him for not giving him an interview. Now, he has reportedly given the person's details to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the meantime, renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar has decided to sue Saha with a defamation notice.

    Saha had shared the screenshot of the Whatsapp messages from the alleged journalist. However, Majumdar sent out a video on his Twitter handle, stating that it happened to be a doctored version of the messages between the two. Initially, Saha had indicated that he would not reveal the journalist's name and ruin his career but might give the details to the BCCI if asked upon.

    ALSO READ: BCCI central contracts - Double demotion for Pandya; Rahane, Pujara dropped to Grade B

    "I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after meeting Rajeev Shukla (BCCI vice-president), Arun Dhumal (BCCI treasurer) and Prabhtej Bhatia (IPL Governing Council member), reports PTI.

    The screenshots of the messages from Saha read, "You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And, I will remember this. This wasn't something you should have done." Saha admitted that the person happened to be a "respected" journalist, hinting towards Majumdar, while the latter has clarified the same now.

    ALSO READ: 'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Earlier, Saha had also vented his frustration over Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly following his drop from the Test side against Sri Lanka. He hinted that he had been indirectly asked to retire. While he went unsold during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, he was demoted in the BCCI Central Contract list, from Group B (₹3 crore salary) to Group C (₹1 crore).

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
