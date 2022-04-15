Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Border-Gavaskar Trophy gone at par with The Ashes? Nathan Lyon responds

    First Published Apr 15, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a thrilling Test series between India and Australia. But is it at par with The Ashes, between Australia and England? Nathan Lyon has remarked.

    When it comes to India and Australia, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the most-enjoyed tournament, as the two teams engage in a thrilling Test series. Some even like to compare the series with the famous Ashes Test series, played between Australia and England. While some might beg to differ, here's what veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon says.

    Lyon has reflected that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has gained a similar prestige to the Ashes over the years. He also admitted that defeating India has become a massive challenge for the Australians, be it in the sub-continent or Down Under. Notably, India has managed to win the last three editions of the series, with two of them coming in Australia, as the sub-continental giant is the only Asian side to win a Test series Down Under.

    Talking to Code Sports, Lyon expressed, "It's massive. It's getting very similar to the Ashes series as the pinnacle series for an Australian cricketer. This series, with the [ICC World] Test Championship on the line as well, it's going to be even more important and probably a bigger challenge. It's about doing the basics, not getting too far ahead of ourselves and enjoying the challenge. I think that will be the biggest one."

    Speaking of Australia's recent struggles in Asia, as it prepares to travel to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year, Lyon suspected, "There's no point hiding behind it. We want to pride ourselves on one challenge - going out there and performing well. This challenge is massive, and it's bloody exciting, to be honest."

    Australia recently toured Pakistan and won the three-Test series 1-0, its first overseas Test series win since 2016 and the first in Asia since 2011. Lyon feels that the win should give Australia the confidence heading into the India tour. "It was an incredible challenge for the whole 15 days, and we saw the ups and downs of playing Test cricket in the subcontinent and how challenging it is," he concluded.

